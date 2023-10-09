Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

The Flying Scotsman will pass through Tayside for the final time this year on Tuesday.

The locomotive is currently celebrating its 100th year with journeys across Scotland.

On Tuesday, it makes its final journey before returning to its home at the National Railway Museum in York.

Travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, as part of its Aberdeen Flyer service, the locomotive will drive through the area on two occasions.

On its journey north, the Flying Scotsman will pass through Fife before stopping in Perth. From there it will then travel on the coastal line towards Aberdeen.

When it returns south, the train will follow the Caledonian Line to Stirling.

When can I see the Flying Scotsman?

According to Real Time Trains, the Flying Scotsman will pass at:

Northbound

Dalgety Bay – 10.08am

Burntisland – 10.18am

Kinghorn – 10.22am

Kirkcaldy – 10.28am

Markinch – 10.39am

Ladybank – 10.51am

Perth – 11.47am

Errol – 12.02pm

Dundee – 12.12pm

Broughty Ferry – 12.54pm

Monifieth – 12.57pm

Carnoustie – 1.01pm

Arbroath – 1.06pm

Montrose – 1.22pm

Southbound

Montrose – 5.25pm

Arbroath – 5.42pm

Carnoustie – 5.50pm

Monifieth – 5.55pm

Broughty Ferry – 5.57pm

Dundee – 6.34pm

Errol – 6.47pm

Perth – 7pm

Flying Scotsman continues to travel despite issues

The train has suffered a number of issues in the area over the last few weeks.

Last month, it collided with the Royal Scotsman at Aviemore Station, causing a number of casualties.

This weekend’s adverse weather also caused it to cut short its trip to Inverness, stopping in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for the Railway Touring Company said: “Yesterday, both The Fife Circulars in the morning and the afternoon hauled by Flying Scotsman were able to run.

“It has been a challenging few days for all involved and we want to thank everyone who enabled us to continue with the planned trains.

“The support crew and engineering team involved with Flying Scotsman from Riley & Son E Ltd Locomotive Engineers did an amazing job over the last few days working tirelessly.

“The onboard volunteer stewards and staff have worked hard to ensure our customers were well looked after on board.

“We want to thank all our customers. Their support and appreciation for the efforts made have been much welcomed by the team.”