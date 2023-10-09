Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

The Flying Scotsman will pass through Tayside for the final time this year on Tuesday.
The locomotive is currently celebrating its 100th year with journeys across Scotland.
On Tuesday, it makes its final journey before returning to its home at the National Railway Museum in York.
Travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, as part of its Aberdeen Flyer service, the locomotive will drive through the area on two occasions.
On its journey north, the Flying Scotsman will pass through Fife before stopping in Perth. From there it will then travel on the coastal line towards Aberdeen.
When it returns south, the train will follow the Caledonian Line to Stirling.
When can I see the Flying Scotsman?
According to Real Time Trains, the Flying Scotsman will pass at:
Northbound
Dalgety Bay – 10.08am
Burntisland – 10.18am
Kinghorn – 10.22am
Kirkcaldy – 10.28am
Markinch – 10.39am
Ladybank – 10.51am
Perth – 11.47am
Errol – 12.02pm
Dundee – 12.12pm
Broughty Ferry – 12.54pm
Monifieth – 12.57pm
Carnoustie – 1.01pm
Arbroath – 1.06pm
Montrose – 1.22pm
Southbound
Montrose – 5.25pm
Arbroath – 5.42pm
Carnoustie – 5.50pm
Monifieth – 5.55pm
Broughty Ferry – 5.57pm
Dundee – 6.34pm
Errol – 6.47pm
Perth – 7pm
Flying Scotsman continues to travel despite issues
The train has suffered a number of issues in the area over the last few weeks.
Last month, it collided with the Royal Scotsman at Aviemore Station, causing a number of casualties.
This weekend’s adverse weather also caused it to cut short its trip to Inverness, stopping in Aberdeen.
A spokesperson for the Railway Touring Company said: “Yesterday, both The Fife Circulars in the morning and the afternoon hauled by Flying Scotsman were able to run.
“It has been a challenging few days for all involved and we want to thank everyone who enabled us to continue with the planned trains.
“The support crew and engineering team involved with Flying Scotsman from Riley & Son E Ltd Locomotive Engineers did an amazing job over the last few days working tirelessly.
“The onboard volunteer stewards and staff have worked hard to ensure our customers were well looked after on board.
“We want to thank all our customers. Their support and appreciation for the efforts made have been much welcomed by the team.”
