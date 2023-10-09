Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023

The locomotive is scheduled to travel from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and back on Tuesday.

By Ben MacDonald
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
The Flying Scotsman is set to make its final journey of the year in Scotland. Image: Alex Ireland

The Flying Scotsman will pass through Tayside for the final time this year on Tuesday.

The locomotive is currently celebrating its 100th year with journeys across Scotland.

On Tuesday, it makes its final journey before returning to its home at the National Railway Museum in York.

Travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, as part of its Aberdeen Flyer service, the locomotive will drive through the area on two occasions.

On its journey north, the Flying Scotsman will pass through Fife before stopping in Perth. From there it will then travel on the coastal line towards Aberdeen.

When it returns south, the train will follow the Caledonian Line to Stirling.

When can I see the Flying Scotsman?

According to Real Time Trains, the Flying Scotsman will pass at:

Northbound

Dalgety Bay – 10.08am
Burntisland – 10.18am
Kinghorn – 10.22am
Kirkcaldy – 10.28am
Markinch – 10.39am
Ladybank – 10.51am

Perth – 11.47am
Errol – 12.02pm
Dundee – 12.12pm
Broughty Ferry – 12.54pm
Monifieth – 12.57pm
Carnoustie – 1.01pm
Arbroath – 1.06pm
Montrose – 1.22pm

Southbound

Montrose – 5.25pm
Arbroath – 5.42pm
Carnoustie – 5.50pm
Monifieth – 5.55pm
Broughty Ferry – 5.57pm
Dundee – 6.34pm
Errol – 6.47pm
Perth – 7pm

Flying Scotsman continues to travel despite issues

The train has suffered a number of issues in the area over the last few weeks.

Last month, it collided with the Royal Scotsman at Aviemore Station, causing a number of casualties.

This weekend’s adverse weather also caused it to cut short its trip to Inverness, stopping in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for the Railway Touring Company said: “Yesterday, both The Fife Circulars in the morning and the afternoon hauled by Flying Scotsman were able to run.

“It has been a challenging few days for all involved and we want to thank everyone who enabled us to continue with the planned trains.

The Flying Scotsman Locomotive involved in the crash
The Flying Scotsman was involved in a crash at Aviemore Station. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The support crew and engineering team involved with Flying Scotsman from Riley & Son E Ltd Locomotive Engineers did an amazing job over the last few days working tirelessly.

“The onboard volunteer stewards and staff have worked hard to ensure our customers were well looked after on board.

“We want to thank all our customers. Their support and appreciation for the efforts made have been much welcomed by the team.”

Conversation