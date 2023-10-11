Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story

How the Dundee business keeps going from strength to strength.

In partnership with Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Rosie Fraser
Rosie Fraser has seen her business expand hugely in its first two years of trading.

Few new businesses can match the success of Rosie Fraser Real Estate. The Dundee firm was only launched by Rosie in April last year, while she had a new baby. Yet after an astonishing first 12 months, it had racked up £75million of sales.

That remarkable run has continued into its second year of trading. It had £28 million of listings from April to June.

With demand so high, there was an obvious need to expand with more staff recruited and a new office opened in Broughty Ferry, bringing its services to an even wider audience.

And all this after Rosie set up the business with an initial aim to sell just five properties a month.

So what is the secret to this astonishing run of success?

A commitment to detail and a personal touch

Rosie Fraser Real Estate office in Broughty Ferry.
The success of the company has led to Rosie opening a new office in Broughty Ferry.

Rosie prides herself on her team’s approach to selling a home. From property staging to careful social media marketing, they make sure they go the extra mile. They also offer a calm reassurance throughout the process, which they know can be stressful for the seller.

As Rosie says: “It’s personal and I think that’s why we are so successful. We all really care.”

This gold standard service is evident throughout the five stages of selling, which include:

First contact and valuation

After making contact with Rosie Fraser Real Estate a member of the team will visit your home. They will explain the selling process step-by-step so you are clear and value the property for you.

Home report and photos

Once you’ve agreed to sell your property through Rosie Fraser Real Estate, they will write up a detailed home report which will be made available to all potential buyers. They will also take photos of the property. Here their proactive approach is hugely evident. Property stagings are offered free of charge to ensure the home is showcased in the best possible light. The team have been known to spend up to a whole day at the property making sure everything is right for the pictures. They also offer drone footage and video walkthroughs.

Marketing

Overhead of a rural property sold by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.
Rosie Fraser Real Estate has sold some of the best properties in the area.

Once that’s all done, it’s time to market the property to potential buyers. Rosie Fraser Real Estate has a proactive approach to marketing which utilises both traditional and online methods. Homes are extensively showcased through social media channels to maximise the audience. The firm also has a large database through which they can engage in what they call ‘property matchmaking’ with alerts to potential buyers.

Viewings

The next step is for interested buyers to view the property. The team will happily conduct tours of your home for you and will keep you up to date with any notes of interest and offers along the way. This includes setting up a WhatsApp chat, so you can easily communicate with them at all times.

Closing the deal

When a buyer makes an offer, the team at Rosie Fraser Real Estate will negotiate on your behalf. They will liaise with you at all points to ensure the price agreed is what you want. Once a deal is reached it will be passed to conveyancing to agree an entry date.

Trading in satisfaction

An overhead shot of a property sold by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.
Drone footage is used to help showcase properties.

This streamlined and attentive process has not just led to a raft of successful sales but also to a host of satisfied customers. Rosie Fraser Real Estate has built its reputation on a caring and attentive approach to selling and word of mouth has seen it go from strength to strength.

Explaining her team’s approach to the business, Rosie said: “Selling your property is notoriously one of the most stressful things that you’ll do in your life. If you’ve got anything stressful then you talk it through with somebody and you automatically feel that a problem shared is a problem halved. I am very proud of the service we provide, we offer a handhold throughout the process.”

Find out more about selling or buying a property through Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

