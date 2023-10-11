Rosie Fraser Real Estate: Secrets to a £75million success story

Few new businesses can match the success of Rosie Fraser Real Estate. The Dundee firm was only launched by Rosie in April last year, while she had a new baby. Yet after an astonishing first 12 months, it had racked up £75million of sales.

That remarkable run has continued into its second year of trading. It had £28 million of listings from April to June.

With demand so high, there was an obvious need to expand with more staff recruited and a new office opened in Broughty Ferry, bringing its services to an even wider audience.

And all this after Rosie set up the business with an initial aim to sell just five properties a month.

So what is the secret to this astonishing run of success?

A commitment to detail and a personal touch

Rosie prides herself on her team’s approach to selling a home. From property staging to careful social media marketing, they make sure they go the extra mile. They also offer a calm reassurance throughout the process, which they know can be stressful for the seller.

As Rosie says: “It’s personal and I think that’s why we are so successful. We all really care.”

This gold standard service is evident throughout the five stages of selling, which include:

First contact and valuation

After making contact with Rosie Fraser Real Estate a member of the team will visit your home. They will explain the selling process step-by-step so you are clear and value the property for you.

Home report and photos

Once you’ve agreed to sell your property through Rosie Fraser Real Estate, they will write up a detailed home report which will be made available to all potential buyers. They will also take photos of the property. Here their proactive approach is hugely evident. Property stagings are offered free of charge to ensure the home is showcased in the best possible light. The team have been known to spend up to a whole day at the property making sure everything is right for the pictures. They also offer drone footage and video walkthroughs.

Marketing

Once that’s all done, it’s time to market the property to potential buyers. Rosie Fraser Real Estate has a proactive approach to marketing which utilises both traditional and online methods. Homes are extensively showcased through social media channels to maximise the audience. The firm also has a large database through which they can engage in what they call ‘property matchmaking’ with alerts to potential buyers.

Viewings

The next step is for interested buyers to view the property. The team will happily conduct tours of your home for you and will keep you up to date with any notes of interest and offers along the way. This includes setting up a WhatsApp chat, so you can easily communicate with them at all times.

Closing the deal

When a buyer makes an offer, the team at Rosie Fraser Real Estate will negotiate on your behalf. They will liaise with you at all points to ensure the price agreed is what you want. Once a deal is reached it will be passed to conveyancing to agree an entry date.

Trading in satisfaction

This streamlined and attentive process has not just led to a raft of successful sales but also to a host of satisfied customers. Rosie Fraser Real Estate has built its reputation on a caring and attentive approach to selling and word of mouth has seen it go from strength to strength.

Explaining her team’s approach to the business, Rosie said: “Selling your property is notoriously one of the most stressful things that you’ll do in your life. If you’ve got anything stressful then you talk it through with somebody and you automatically feel that a problem shared is a problem halved. I am very proud of the service we provide, we offer a handhold throughout the process.”

Find out more about selling or buying a property through Rosie Fraser Real Estate.