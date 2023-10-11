STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures

"You’ve spent Dundee’s money. Dundee has a right to understand precisely why – and you damned well know it."

Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
The Olympia leisure pool is still shut - so where else are Dundee swimmers supposed to go?
By Steve Finan

The Olympia is to reopen in a few weeks. That’s a good thing.

But let me tell you what will happen.

Dundee City Council’s accompanying press release will gush about how lovely it is.

What a wonderful facility. We should be thankful.

There might also be a distraction technique – a new announcement or secondary story – to sidetrack attention from the real issue.

Because the press release will have a glaring gap. It won’t say why this expensive, drawn-out closure was needed.

Any release should contain an itemised explanation of all circumstances of the Olympia closure – when problems were discovered, how much and how long they took to fix, why no effort has been made to seek recompense.

It should explain the mystery of no independent inquiry.

This last part is important.

A £100m school building project is coming up. How can you learn from mistakes when you don’t know what the mistakes were?

An assessment by a non-partisan expert would ensure nothing like the Olympia debacle happens again.

But there will be no explanation. The council’s SNP group will act as they always do; like they are untouchable, like they own the town. They exploit the fact that local elections are years away.

New Olympia manager, Fraser Calderwood. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

Only John Alexander has spoken. The council leader appears to be saying “nothing to see here“. Only open nine years, a two-year closure, £6m repairs, £2m lost revenue during the closure, but nothing to see? Amazing!

Councillors, do you agree with John? Well say so. At least we’d know you have some sort of opinion.

It’s hard to believe that all 15 on the SNP group robotically agree.

Not one of you feels guilt about failing to explain? Or believes an investigation would stop the criticism? Every single one of you thinks exactly the same?

It’s a line of grinning pumpkin lanterns in which all the candles have gone out.

Is there not one individual thinker? I’m hearing whispers that’s not the case. Stop whispering, say it out loud.

Your loyalty is to your city. You were voted in to do what’s best for Dundee – not your career, not your party, not your mates.

Stand up. Speak up. Show some backbone.

Every one of you who stays silent is stained. In 20 years, in 40 years, people will use your name as a shameful example of a councillor who didn’t do what’s right for the city.

The Olympia is almost ready to re-open. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Dundee electorate should ask that when prospective SNP councillors are next selected we don’t want this lot again.

Find new candidates. Anyone. Folk walking their dog nearby, worthies propping up any pub’s bar. They could hardly be worse.

Do you think my criticism is unfair, councillors? Well here’s a stark fact for you: if any other party spent £6m of public money without full disclosure you’d rip them up.

But not a squeak when it’s your lot, eh?

I’ll lay it out plainly one more time so we all “get” the point: you’ve spent Dundee’s money.

Dundee has a right to understand precisely why – and you damned well know it.

