STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures

The Olympia is to reopen in a few weeks. That’s a good thing.

But let me tell you what will happen.

Dundee City Council’s accompanying press release will gush about how lovely it is.

What a wonderful facility. We should be thankful.

There might also be a distraction technique – a new announcement or secondary story – to sidetrack attention from the real issue.

Because the press release will have a glaring gap. It won’t say why this expensive, drawn-out closure was needed.

Any release should contain an itemised explanation of all circumstances of the Olympia closure – when problems were discovered, how much and how long they took to fix, why no effort has been made to seek recompense.

It should explain the mystery of no independent inquiry.

This last part is important.

A £100m school building project is coming up. How can you learn from mistakes when you don’t know what the mistakes were?

An assessment by a non-partisan expert would ensure nothing like the Olympia debacle happens again.

But there will be no explanation. The council’s SNP group will act as they always do; like they are untouchable, like they own the town. They exploit the fact that local elections are years away.

Only John Alexander has spoken. The council leader appears to be saying “nothing to see here“. Only open nine years, a two-year closure, £6m repairs, £2m lost revenue during the closure, but nothing to see? Amazing!

Councillors, do you agree with John? Well say so. At least we’d know you have some sort of opinion.

It’s hard to believe that all 15 on the SNP group robotically agree.

Not one of you feels guilt about failing to explain? Or believes an investigation would stop the criticism? Every single one of you thinks exactly the same?

It’s a line of grinning pumpkin lanterns in which all the candles have gone out.

Is there not one individual thinker? I’m hearing whispers that’s not the case. Stop whispering, say it out loud.

Your loyalty is to your city. You were voted in to do what’s best for Dundee – not your career, not your party, not your mates.

Stand up. Speak up. Show some backbone.

Every one of you who stays silent is stained. In 20 years, in 40 years, people will use your name as a shameful example of a councillor who didn’t do what’s right for the city.

The Dundee electorate should ask that when prospective SNP councillors are next selected we don’t want this lot again.

Find new candidates. Anyone. Folk walking their dog nearby, worthies propping up any pub’s bar. They could hardly be worse.

Do you think my criticism is unfair, councillors? Well here’s a stark fact for you: if any other party spent £6m of public money without full disclosure you’d rip them up.

But not a squeak when it’s your lot, eh?

I’ll lay it out plainly one more time so we all “get” the point: you’ve spent Dundee’s money.

Dundee has a right to understand precisely why – and you damned well know it.