6 shocks that blew Raith and Dundee United’s Scottish Championship title race wide open

The fourth and final meeting between the sides could effectively decide the destination of the trophy.

Dundee United and Raith Rovers have both passed up golden opportunities this season. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

It could all come down to this weekend for Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

After the Championship rivals face each other at Tannadice, they will still have five and six fixtures to play respectively.

But given how tight the title race has been this season, Saturday could be key.

A win for either side might just be the difference between direct entry to the Premiership and a gruelling play-off schedule.

There have been a number of eyebrow-raising results that have helped get us here, with just a point separating the teams.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Raith celebrate their winner at Tannadice in December. Image: SNS

Courier Sport selects five matches that have ensured we have a tight title race.

Raith Rovers 2-2 Abrorath, December 30

Raith could very well have pulled away at the top of the league over December and January were it not for a dip in form.

Carrying on their imperious record to the end of the season was never likely to happen.

When a poor run did come, it hit hard: just one win over a six-game stretch of league matches.

One of the more shocking results came at home to a heavily depleted Arbroath at the end of last year and involved a goal-of-the-season contender from a sub goalie.

Arbroath have only won one match since.

Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers, March 1

That also came against Raith Rovers.

While Dundee United have trounced the Smokies handsomely this season, Raith have found them somewhat of a bogey team.

Rovers were cruising, 2-0 up and about to go top of the league before a second-half implosion saw Arbroath rescue an unlikely three points.

Dundee United 0-2 Airdrie, February 27

United have also had spurned opportunities to pile on the pressure.

One such occasion came during a recent midweek game-in-hand versus Airdrie.

Jim Goodwin’s side had the opportunity to pull three points clear but started slowly and, as has become a bit of a habit recently, conceded the first goal.

Dundee United missed the chance to pull clear. Image: SNS.

United remained top of the division on goal difference – something else that could come into play on the final day.

It was only their fourth defeat of the season, though their third at Tannadice in front of an expectant home crowd.

Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United, March 15

There has been one more defeat since, and two draws in that time.

The manner of the defeat was the most worrying for United as Dunfermline took a 3-0 lead shortly after half-time.

Dundee United were soundly beaten at East End Park. Image: SNS.

The Pars have proved stubborn opposition for Goodwin’s men this season, winning just one of four thanks to a late Chris Mochrie goal.

United improved after that, forced an own goal and created a fair few chances, but were soundly beaten in the end.

Dundee United 1-1 Inverness, March 23

Inverness is another side the Tangerines have come unstuck against.

The most recent was perhaps the most frustrating. The Caley Jags are fighting to stay in the division and had won just one of their last eight when they arrived at Tannadice on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw was their second at the venue this season and, with Raith’s match postponed due to the Challenge Cup final, it was another big opportunity to pull ahead.

Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers, December 16

It means it all could come down to the head-to-head between the title rivals.

Granted, it may be stretching the meaning of the concept of a shock, but Dylan Easton’s mazy run and finish is where the title race really began.

Raith Rovers match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates against Dundee United
Match-winner Dylan Easton celebrates after the sides last met at Tannadice. Image: SNS

United were unbeaten in the league at the time and many were questioning how long Rovers could continue to commission their series of late shows.

It was a real statement from Ian Murray’s men, though it did precede a dip in form that saw them win just once in their next six Championship fixtures.

Another win at Tannadice could be what gets them over the line.

Conversation