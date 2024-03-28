7 of the best money-saving deals to try out on Dundee Eat Week

Who doesn’t love a good deal on some good food? This Dundee Eat Week, we have put together a list of some of the best deals on offer.

Dundee Eat Week is on its way, a ten day event offering deals – for free! – in some of the city’s best restaurants.

The event begins Friday March 29 at 12am and lasts until Sunday April 7 at 11pm.

From tapas to black treacle lamb, and everything in between, here is how much money you could save with the Dundee Eat Week deals.

1. Tayview Hotel

At the Tayview Hotel, you can save your cash on the brunch menu during Dundee Eat Week.

You can get your hands on a two course lunch for two for just £18 at the Cafe Kitchen (within the Tayview Hotel).

The most you can save with this is if you both go for pricy options, like the nachos (£7) or calamari (£7.50) to start with, and the steak pie (£18.95) and beef steak and chips (£20.95).

This way, you’d be saving a whopping £34.40 with the Dundee Eat Week deal.

2. Vandal & Co

At Vandal & Co this Dundee Eat Week, you can get two burgers, fries, and two drinks (soft drinks, wine or beer) for just £25.

To make the most of this deal, go for two of their double dip burgers (£13.25), hand cut fries (£2.95) and two glasses of their Pasqua rosé (£7.85 each).

This would come to £45.15 normally, saving you £20.15 with the Dundee Eat Week deal.

You can also enjoy any burger plus those hand cut fries with a soft drink noon-3pm if dining out solo.

3. Más

During Dundee Eat Week, you can get a range of dishes from Más Mexican restaurant for just £15 per person.

This offer includes tortilla chips and salsas, chicken tinga or baja mushroom taco,

chorizo and oaxacan onions or smoky sweet potato quesadilla, and elote street corn or patatas bravas.

Normally, the tortilla chips and salsa (£4.50) and chicken tinga taco (£8.25), chorizo quesadilla (£8) and elote sweetcorn (£6) would cost you £26.75.

So with this deal, you’d save yourself £11.75.

This deal is available on weekdays from 4-6pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon till 6pm.

4. Gallery 48

At Gallery 48, the Dundee Eat Week deal offers customers three tapas dishes for £15.

This is a steal considering the prices of some of their individual tapas plates.

The most expensive combination – not using the Dundee Eat Week deal – would come to £25.65 for the chicken skewers (£8.85), marinated prawns (£8.35) and crab stuffed peppers (£8.45).

But with the Dundee Eat Week deal, you’ll be saving yourself £10.65.

5. The West House

During Dundee Eat Week, The West House is offering two mains for £20.

To make the most of this deal, go for the pricy main options like king prawn arrabiata pasta (£13.95) or la carne pizza (£12.95), and save yourself £6.90.

6. St Andrews Brewing Co

At St Andrews Brewing Co, the Dundee Eat Week deal is offering customers a burger, fries and a beer flight for £15.00.

Considering one of their burgers – the Swiss burger – costs £15.50 normally, this is another great deal.

7. Daisy Tasker

The Dundee Eat Week deal at Daisy Tasker will also save you plenty of dosh.

Their deal offers diners 10% of food from their menu in the restaurant and new bar Eighteen22 – the name is a homage to the date the venue first opened its doors.

There are plenty of other restaurants included in Dundee Eat Week. These include Höfn, The Maker, The Giddy Goose, BrewDog Dundee and more.