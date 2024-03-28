7 of the best money-saving deals to try out on Dundee Eat Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 of the best money-saving deals to try out on Dundee Eat Week

We crunch the numbers so you don't have to - at some venues, you can save more than £20 on meals for two.

There are plenty of great deals available during Dundee Eat Week - here are some of the best, including this burger from Vandal and Co. Image: Dundee Eat Week.
By Joanna Bremner

Who doesn’t love a good deal on some good food? This Dundee Eat Week, we have put together a list of some of the best deals on offer.

Dundee Eat Week is on its way, a ten day event offering deals – for free! – in some of the city’s best restaurants.

The event begins Friday March 29 at 12am and lasts until Sunday April 7 at 11pm.

From tapas to black treacle lamb, and everything in between, here is how much money you could save with the Dundee Eat Week deals.

1. Tayview Hotel

At the Tayview Hotel, you can save your cash on the brunch menu during Dundee Eat Week.

You can get your hands on a two course lunch for two for just £18 at the Cafe Kitchen (within the Tayview Hotel).

A photo of Tayview Hotel
Tayview Hotel offers a great deal for Dundee Eat Week.

The most you can save with this is if you both go for pricy options, like the nachos (£7) or calamari (£7.50) to start with, and the steak pie (£18.95) and beef steak and chips (£20.95).

This way, you’d be saving a whopping £34.40 with the Dundee Eat Week deal.

2. Vandal & Co

At Vandal & Co this Dundee Eat Week, you can get two burgers, fries, and two drinks (soft drinks, wine or beer) for just £25.

To make the most of this deal, go for two of their double dip burgers (£13.25), hand cut fries (£2.95) and two glasses of their Pasqua rosé (£7.85 each).

The Nashville Hot Chicken burger from Vandal & Co.  Image: Vandal & Co

This would come to £45.15 normally, saving you £20.15 with the Dundee Eat Week deal.

You can also enjoy any burger plus those hand cut fries with a soft drink noon-3pm if dining out solo.

3. Más

During Dundee Eat Week, you can get a range of dishes from Más Mexican restaurant for just £15 per person.

This offer includes tortilla chips and salsas, chicken tinga or baja mushroom taco,
chorizo and oaxacan onions or smoky sweet potato quesadilla, and elote street corn or patatas bravas.

You can save more than a tenner at Mas Mexican restaurant during Dundee Eat Week. Image: Dundee Eat Week.

Normally, the tortilla chips and salsa (£4.50) and chicken tinga taco (£8.25), chorizo quesadilla (£8) and elote sweetcorn (£6) would cost you £26.75.

So with this deal, you’d save yourself £11.75.

This deal is available on weekdays from 4-6pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon till 6pm.

4. Gallery 48

At Gallery 48, the Dundee Eat Week deal offers customers three tapas dishes for £15.

This is a steal considering the prices of some of their individual tapas plates.

There is a great tapas deal on offer at Gallery 48. Image: Dundee Eat Week.

The most expensive combination – not using the Dundee Eat Week deal – would come to £25.65 for the chicken skewers (£8.85), marinated prawns (£8.35) and crab stuffed peppers (£8.45).

But with the Dundee Eat Week deal, you’ll be saving yourself £10.65.

5. The West House

During Dundee Eat Week, The West House is offering two mains for £20.

Pizzas from The West House, Dundee.  Image: Dundee Eat Week.

To make the most of this deal, go for the pricy main options like king prawn arrabiata pasta (£13.95) or la carne pizza (£12.95), and save yourself £6.90.

6. St Andrews Brewing Co

At St Andrews Brewing Co, the Dundee Eat Week deal is offering customers a burger, fries and a beer flight for £15.00.

St Andrews Brewing Co. is one of the many venues taking part in the event. Image: Dundee Eat Week.

Considering one of their burgers – the Swiss burger – costs £15.50 normally, this is another great deal.

7. Daisy Tasker

The Dundee Eat Week deal at Daisy Tasker will also save you plenty of dosh.

Their deal offers diners 10% of food from their menu in the restaurant and new bar Eighteen22 – the name is a homage to the date the venue first opened its doors.

Steak available at Daisy Tasker. Image: Dundee Eat Week.

There are plenty of other restaurants included in Dundee Eat Week. These include Höfn, The Maker, The Giddy Goose, BrewDog Dundee and more.

