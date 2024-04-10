5 of the best pizza restaurants in Dundee to grab a slice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best pizza restaurants in Dundee to grab a slice

Here is where you can find a delicious slice of pizza in Dundee.

Dundee has a range of top places for pizza.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce & Joanna Bremner

There’s something about having a slice of pizza with friends in Dundee that is just so incredibly satisfying.

The company being good is a given, but when you find a top quality pizza that you know is not only going to fill you up, but will completely satisfy your taste buds, that’s when the whole thing comes together.

In Dundee and Broughty Ferry we’re spoiled for choice.

Below are some the best places to get a slice of cheesy tomato goodness.

Luigi’s Pizzeria

Calling Dundee its home for more than seven decades, three generations have been at the helm of Luigi’s Pizzeria.

The family business is very much focused on quality, and the best thing about Luigi’s is that there is something for everyone.

Luigi's Pizzeria, Dundee
Some of the pizzas from Luigi’s Pizzeria, Dundee. Image: Luigi’s Pizzeria.

There are a multitude of vegan, veggie and meat options to try out, and with just as many sides to add as there are pizzas, you’re in for a feast.

Address:21 Strathmartine Road, Dundee DD3 7RL

The Giddy Goose

This pub restaurant is the perfect place for those who like to get picture perfect food that not only tastes great, but looks great on Instagram.

While social media is most certainly not the be all and end all of a meal, it is very much the pizza and burgers at The Giddy Goose which are centre stage.

The shredded Korean chicken pizza from Giddy Goose, Dundee. Image: Giddy Goose/Instagram.

From the an authentic margherita, to their hot and spicy pepperoni there’s plenty of options to share with friends.

Be sure to visit on pizza pint Tuesdays, where you can get any pizza and a pint for just £9!

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Don Michele Italian Restaurant

This family-run venue is situated on one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

Offering an authentic flavour of the Mediterranean country, I’d definitely recommend trying out their Pizza Padrino – also known as The Godfather.

Topped with spicy chicken, Italian salami, bacon and fresh chilli, you won’t be disappointed.

Pizza from Don Michele, Dundee. Image: Don Michele/Facebook.

There’s also a veggie option or two and others with Parma ham, Italian sausage and more available to try.

The restaurant started with five tables and has built itself up to be one of the best Italian’s in Dundee.

Address: 177-179 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

Pizza Revolution

The first of our Broughty Ferry recommendations, Pizza Revolution is up there as one of the best places in the area for pizza.

It is ran by two brothers and has a friendly, relaxed vibe, making it the perfect neighbourhood place to meet up and hang out with friends.

A selection of the pizzas on offer at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Because their pizza dough is made in-house and proved for 72 hours you’re guaranteed a delicious eat.

There’s a bunch of flavours to try out so order a few and swap a slice or two with your party.

Address: 46 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Visocchi’s Cafe

Indulge in the 12-inch goodness that is one of Visocchi’s pizzas.

With plenty different variations available, not to mention a calzone, too, you’re spoiled for choice when visiting.

Pizza from Viso Gelato, Broughty Ferry. Image: Viso Gelato/Instagram.

There’s even a pizza with a poached egg on top – the Fiorentina – which is probably best enjoyed with a fork and knife!

Address: 40 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

What is your favourite spot for a slice of pizza in Dundee?

