5 of the best pizza restaurants in Dundee to grab a slice

There’s something about having a slice of pizza with friends in Dundee that is just so incredibly satisfying.

The company being good is a given, but when you find a top quality pizza that you know is not only going to fill you up, but will completely satisfy your taste buds, that’s when the whole thing comes together.

In Dundee and Broughty Ferry we’re spoiled for choice.

Below are some the best places to get a slice of cheesy tomato goodness.

Luigi’s Pizzeria

Calling Dundee its home for more than seven decades, three generations have been at the helm of Luigi’s Pizzeria.

The family business is very much focused on quality, and the best thing about Luigi’s is that there is something for everyone.

There are a multitude of vegan, veggie and meat options to try out, and with just as many sides to add as there are pizzas, you’re in for a feast.

Address:21 Strathmartine Road, Dundee DD3 7RL

The Giddy Goose

This pub restaurant is the perfect place for those who like to get picture perfect food that not only tastes great, but looks great on Instagram.

While social media is most certainly not the be all and end all of a meal, it is very much the pizza and burgers at The Giddy Goose which are centre stage.

From the an authentic margherita, to their hot and spicy pepperoni there’s plenty of options to share with friends.

Be sure to visit on pizza pint Tuesdays, where you can get any pizza and a pint for just £9!

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Don Michele Italian Restaurant

This family-run venue is situated on one of Dundee’s busiest roads.

Offering an authentic flavour of the Mediterranean country, I’d definitely recommend trying out their Pizza Padrino – also known as The Godfather.

Topped with spicy chicken, Italian salami, bacon and fresh chilli, you won’t be disappointed.

There’s also a veggie option or two and others with Parma ham, Italian sausage and more available to try.

The restaurant started with five tables and has built itself up to be one of the best Italian’s in Dundee.

Address: 177-179 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

Pizza Revolution

The first of our Broughty Ferry recommendations, Pizza Revolution is up there as one of the best places in the area for pizza.

It is ran by two brothers and has a friendly, relaxed vibe, making it the perfect neighbourhood place to meet up and hang out with friends.

Because their pizza dough is made in-house and proved for 72 hours you’re guaranteed a delicious eat.

There’s a bunch of flavours to try out so order a few and swap a slice or two with your party.

Address: 46 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Visocchi’s Cafe

Indulge in the 12-inch goodness that is one of Visocchi’s pizzas.

With plenty different variations available, not to mention a calzone, too, you’re spoiled for choice when visiting.

There’s even a pizza with a poached egg on top – the Fiorentina – which is probably best enjoyed with a fork and knife!

Address: 40 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

What is your favourite spot for a slice of pizza in Dundee?