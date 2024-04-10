Chance to buy historic former Brechin church for just £75k

A historic former church in Brechin could be snapped up for just £75,000.

The old Maison Dieu Church on Witchden Road is going to auction on Thursday.

The property comes with planning permission in principle for seven two-bedroom flats.

The guide price for the church and land is £75,000.

Prime Property Auctions describes the 1890s property – which was previously put up for sale for £70,000 – as an “exceptional, rare development opportunity”.

The listing says: “This prime development opportunity comes with planning in principle for seven residential units, offering remarkable capital growth potential.

“(This is) sure to appeal to shrewd developers/investors looking for an exceptional development opportunity.

“The prospect of converting this historic church presents a perfect investment opportunity, poised for substantial capital growth.”

The building, which has been empty for several decades, was built by Sir George Washington Browne in 1891 in a late neoclassical Georgian style.

It is made of sandstone with ashlar surrounds, and its Greek-style front overlooks Witchden Road.

The property was first marketed by the Church of Scotland in 1995 and was sold to an American sailor in 1997.

According to the Buildings at Risk Register, a preservation trust was set up in 2001 to support the future of the building – and in 2003 a feasibility study is thought to have been carried out into its use as a Scottish fiddle centre.

An inspection in 2009 found its condition was deteriorating rapidly and by 2011 the church had been put up for sale via Ryden in Dundee.

The site was put up for auction in 2016 and again in 2018 while listed building consent was granted for the flats plan in 2019, followed by planning permission later that year.