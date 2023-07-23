4 Dunfermline talking points: Was Kilmarnock’s goalscorer lucky not to see red?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: Was Kilmarnock’s goalscorer lucky not to see red?

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the Pars' 2-0 defeat in Group F of the Viaplay Cup.

Dunfermline's Andrew Tod, Craifg Wighton and James McPake, and referee Euan Anderson. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline's Andrew Tod, Craifg Wighton and James McPake, and referee Euan Anderson. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline lost at home for the first time in a year, going down 2-0 to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.

Goals from Fraser Murray and second-half substitute Kyle Vassell gave Derek McInnes’ side the points and put them at the top of Group F, one point ahead of the Pars with a game in hand.

Dunfermline played well for large spells of the game but ultimately didn’t work goalkeeper William Dennis often enough after a slow start to the match.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points from Saturday’s defeat.

Red card?

On first viewing, Murray’s challenge on Lewis McCann looked a certain red.

The footage from ParsTV is on the far side and doesn’t clear things up, but this clip from Pars Review shows that, while borderline, it is probably just on the side of yellow.

The speed that Murray goes into the challenge and the fact he doesn’t go for the ball means he would have had no complaints had a red card come out instead.

There has been growing opinion that such cynical fouls – when the player makes no attempt to play the ball to prevent an attack – should be a red card and it may be that we see a rule change implemented in future.

Thin squad

Even before injuries to Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Matty Todd, Dunfermline have been in the market to boost their attacking options.

The release of Kevin O’Hara and Nikolay Todorov in the summer left them short up front and even though Michael O’Halloran has since been added, they have been denied his services for the last two matches.

Michael O’Halloran has missed the last two matches through injury. Image: SNS.

O’Halloran was a slight doubt ahead of Kilmarnock and was not risked. He is in line to return versus Albion Rovers on Tuesday.

There are other areas of the pitch that could be strengthened but after Saturday’s defeat, in which Dunfermline put a lot of pressure on their opponents, the Pars were lacking in the final third.

McPake said a new signing is “close” but wouldn’t be drawn on the position of the player.

Andrew Tod

That’s not to downplay the contribution of the man who stepped into Todd’s boots.

Andrew Tod has shown flashes of what he can do in his limited exposure so far.

His manager again touched on his “bad ” loan to Elgin City last season, adding that even a frustrating spell like that will serve him well.

Tod is 17 but is “ready”, according to McPake, and wasn’t thrown in just because of injuries. He was arguably the Pars’ best player on Saturday and came close to a second-half equaliser.

Andrew Tod came close to an equaliser for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.

McPake has said in the past that he is conscious of being protective of young players, learning the lessons from what he witnessed at Dundee with Craig Wighton.

Tod now has the chance to continue making his mark on the side before it is decided if another loan or keeping him around is best for the club and for the player’s development.

Relying on other results

We’re still not in a position to know with any certainty how many points will be required to qualify.

Since there are always teams with games in hand, it is difficult to read too much into the ranking of second-placed sides as it stands.

The ranking of second-placed teams following Saturday’s results. Image: Flashscore.

What we do know is that a win over Albion Rovers on Tuesday night leaves the Pars on eight points and relying on other results to go their way – first of all in their group and then in others.

More from Football

Tony Gallacher, Dimitar Mitov and Cammy Ballantyne all had excellent games for St Johnstone at Alloa.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Cammy Ballantyne's best position, Mannus v Clark all over…
Tony Watt celebrates with Louis Moult at Dundee United FC
4 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin's side get back to winning ways…
Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
5 Dundee talking points from Airdrie defeat including penalty decisions, attacking troubles and Diego…
Dundee's new Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales out to repay Dundee welcome and use move to 'highlight quality of…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean was happy with his two new signings, Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean praises Luke Jephcott and Dimitar Mitov and gives Graham…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin got back to winning ways against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin had 'forgotten what winning feels like' as Dundee United boss offers transfer…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Frustrated Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Airdrieonians defeat as he reveals Mexico FA…
James McPake challenges referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'close' to new Dunfermline signing and points to 'issue' to be addressed
Fraser Murray opened the scoring for Kilmarnock versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 0-2 Kilmarnock: Pars suffer first home defeat in more than a year
Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Airdrieonians 1-0 Dundee: Dark Blues pay the penalty at both ends