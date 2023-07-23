Car ploughs into Perth Farmfoods before driver flees

A car smashed into Farmfoods in Perth in the early hours of Sunday morning, before the driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating after a saloon car was driven into the Crieff Road supermarket, breaking the window, at around 3.45am.

The vehicle was then driven in the direction of Feus Road.

It is suspected the crash was deliberate but nobody attempted to enter the shop.

The store has been extensively damaged and the condition of the car’s occupants is not known.

Police say they suspect three vehicles were involved, but only one crashed into the building.

It is described as a five-door, light coloured saloon car. A small silver hatchback is also thought to be involved but details of the third car are not known.

The store was open for customers on Sunday.

Car driver may have been injured

Constable Darren Stewart said: “For whatever reason, the occupants of the car did not exit their vehicle and enter the store before driving off.

“Our concern is not only about what has happened, but also for the welfare of the occupants of the car as the impact would have been significant and they may have sustained injury.

“We believe that there were another two other vehicles, a light coloured five-door saloon car and a small silver hatchback, with the car the suspect vehicle. All three cars drove off from the car park towards Feus Road.

Request for video footage

“On checking CCTV there are a few taxis and members of the public seen driving or walking by at the time.

“I am keen to hear from them, especially if any of the taxis have dash-cam footage from the area or anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Details can be passed to police via 101, quoting reference number 1148 of Sunday July 23 when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.