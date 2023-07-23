Car ploughs into Perth Farmfoods before driver flees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Car ploughs into Perth Farmfoods before driver flees

The driver deliberately drove into the shop window, before taking off towards Feus Road.

By Ben MacDonald
Farmfoods Crieff Road, Perth
A car drove into the front of Farmfoods just before 4am on Sunday. Image: DC Thomson

A car smashed into Farmfoods in Perth in the early hours of Sunday morning, before the driver fled the scene.

Police are investigating after a saloon car was driven into the Crieff Road supermarket, breaking the window, at around 3.45am.

The vehicle was then driven in the direction of Feus Road.

It is suspected the crash was deliberate but nobody attempted to enter the shop.

The store has been extensively damaged and the condition of the car’s occupants is not known.

Police say they suspect three vehicles were involved, but only one crashed into the building.

It is described as a five-door, light coloured saloon car. A small silver hatchback is also thought to be involved but details of the third car are not known.

The store was open for customers on Sunday.

Car driver may have been injured

Constable Darren Stewart said: “For whatever reason, the occupants of the car did not exit their vehicle and enter the store before driving off.

“Our concern is not only about what has happened, but also for the welfare of the occupants of the car as the impact would have been significant and they may have sustained injury.

Damage to Crieff Road store
Three cars are believed to have headed towards Feus Road following the incident. Image: DC Thomson

“We believe that there were another two other vehicles, a light coloured five-door saloon car and a small silver hatchback, with the car the suspect vehicle. All three cars drove off from the car park towards Feus Road.

Request for video footage

“On checking CCTV there are a few taxis and members of the public seen driving or walking by at the time.

“I am keen to hear from them, especially if any of the taxis have dash-cam footage from the area or anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Details can be passed to police via 101, quoting reference number 1148 of Sunday July 23 when calling.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from Perth & Kinross

A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Man, 30, dies after three-vehicle crash on A93 near Spittal of Glenshee
NHS Tayside Ninewells Hospital Dundee
Hundreds of women forced to travel amid NHS Tayside breast cancer scandal
Are you in the crowd? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Saturday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace
A93 Blairgowrie to Glenshee road
Police close A93 near Blairgowrie due to serious crash
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Margaret Williamson was found guilty of assault in Cromlix Road, Perth Picture shows; Margaret Williamson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 20/07/2023
Perth woman smashed spine plunging from flat window to escape frenzied attack
Vegetable enchiladas.
Restaurant review: Perth's cultural quarter is on the up and Paco's is still at…
Laura McDiarmid.
Previous offender thankful for help received by Perth rehabilitation centre
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Fatal Accident Inquiry Perth Picture shows; Kenny Heron and wife Sherly Heron. Loanhead, near Edinburgh. Supplied by Digby Brown Solicitors Date; 21/07/2023
Wife breaks silence as inquiry rules Perth supermarket tragedy was preventable
Three women in colourful 80s fashions at Rewind Scotland festival at Scone in 2022.
7 things you need to know if you're heading to Rewind at Scone Palace
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Thrown preview WO Picture shows; Thrown production photos. na. Supplied by Julie Howden Date; 04/07/2023
New NTS play Thrown celebrates 'ancient Scottish martial art'