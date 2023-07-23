Kirkcaldy bridal shop to close due to ‘massive building repairs’

A bridal shop in Kirkcaldy will close later this summer due to “massive building repairs”.

The Bridal Hut, based on the Fife town’s High Street, announced it will be closing for good at the end of August, just six months after opening.

In a Facebook post, owner Gemma Provan, said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

The shop, which offers a hair and make-up salon as well as wedding dresses opened earlier this year.

Decision to close Bridal Hut ‘not easy’

The social media statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this.

“Due to massive building repairs, I have made the decision to close our doors for good at the end of August.

“This has not been an easy decision and I want to thank each and every customer and our wonderful team at The Bridal Hut.

“You guys make it such an amazing experience for everyone who walks through our doors!”

The post added that all orders from the shop will be going ahead as usual despite the closure.

All remaining dresses will also be sold for under £500 as the business tries to clear stock.

Customers shared their sadness after the announcement.

Hannah Knight commented: “So sorry to hear this, such a shame.

“Hopefully you will find yourself a new location soon.”

Fresh blow to Kirkcaldy’s High Street

When opening up the shop, Gemma told The Courier she had invested a lot to get it ready.

She added: “A lot of people asked if this was the right time with bills on the rise, and a lot of high street stores are closing.

“But it is a niche market – it’s one of those things that people are going to need.

“It makes the process so much easier because it’s under one roof and it’s affordable.”

Nearby fashion store Wilkies also closed earlier in July.