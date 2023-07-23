Kirkcaldy bridal shop to close due to ‘massive building repairs’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy bridal shop to close due to ‘massive building repairs’

The shop will close its doors for the final time at the end of August.

By Kieran Webster
The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy.
The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy have announced they will close. .Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A bridal shop in Kirkcaldy will close later this summer due to “massive building repairs”.

The Bridal Hut, based on the Fife town’s High Street, announced it will be closing for good at the end of August, just six months after opening.

In a Facebook post, owner Gemma Provan, said the decision was made with a “heavy heart”.

The shop, which offers a hair and make-up salon as well as wedding dresses opened earlier this year.

Decision to close Bridal Hut ‘not easy’

The social media statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this.

“Due to massive building repairs, I have made the decision to close our doors for good at the end of August.

“This has not been an easy decision and I want to thank each and every customer and our wonderful team at The Bridal Hut.

Owner of the Bridal Hut, Gemma Provan.
Owner of the Bridal Hut, Gemma Provan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“You guys make it such an amazing experience for everyone who walks through our doors!”

The post added that all orders from the shop will be going ahead as usual despite the closure.

All remaining dresses will also be sold for under £500 as the business tries to clear stock.

The Bridal Hut's ground floor features a hair and make-up salon.
The ground floor features a hair and make-up salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Customers shared their sadness after the announcement.

Hannah Knight commented: “So sorry to hear this, such a shame.

“Hopefully you will find yourself a new location soon.”

Fresh blow to Kirkcaldy’s High Street

When opening up the shop, Gemma told The Courier she had invested a lot to get it ready.

She added: “A lot of people asked if this was the right time with bills on the rise, and a lot of high street stores are closing.

“But it is a niche market – it’s one of those things that people are going to need.

“It makes the process so much easier because it’s under one roof and it’s affordable.”

Nearby fashion store Wilkies also closed earlier in July.

