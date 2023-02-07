The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium

By Gavin Harper
February 7 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 7 2023, 9.06am
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Organising dress fittings and hair appointments can be difficult for brides-to-be.

It can be tricky finding suitable times for the bridal party, or find an available make-up artist.

The newest shop in Kirkcaldy High Street aims to take care of those concerns.

The Bridal Hut features a hair and make-up salon on its ground floor,.

And upstairs is a wedding boutique with a wide range of wedding and bridesmaids dresses.

Gemma Provan is the woman behind the new store.

The Bridal Hut has opened on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She said: “I’ve thought for years that I’d like to open my own place.

“When this space became available and I saw it, I just thought it was perfect.

“I’ve managed to speak to a few people in the industry and build the best team I can find.

“It’ll have everything under one roof.”

Gemma said she hopes the shop will take some stress off brides-to-be in the run-up to their weddings.

Inside The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I got married last year and having worked in the industry, I’ve got a lot of contacts.

“I still found it so time consuming and quite overwhelming to plan the wedding.

“There is a lot to think about – so having everything in one space for your bridal party is one less thing to have to think about.”

Fife shop opens after significant investment

Gemma, from Glenrothes, said she has invested a significant sum into the project.

And she admitted the past few weeks have been “chaos” trying to refurbish the store. It was formerly Finishing Touches by Adele until the owner retired last year.

The 28-year-old took over on January 10 and opened on Saturday.

“I gave myself a tiny window to get it renovated but I didn’t want to miss wedding season.

The Bridal Hut team – Shauna Morrice, Gemma Provan, Fiona Walker and Amie Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Adele had some dresses and she did props for weddings, invitations and balloons.

“She has been absolutely brilliant. She’s given me a lot of guidance.”

Gemma has called on her husband John who runs Provan Joinery to help fit-out the downstairs.

“It’s been non-stop but it’s exciting.

“I’m really pleased to be open. There’s a nice buzz about it.”

A boost to Kirkcaldy amid shop closures

She also hopes the shop opening will be a boost to the Lang Toun amid a raft of closures.

New Look closed recently, while the town’s Superdrug shut for the final time on Saturday.

The ground floor features a hair and make-up salon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“A lot of people asked if this was the right time with bills on the rise, and a lot of high street stores are closing.

“But it is a niche market – it’s one of those things that people are going to need.

“It makes the process so much easier because it’s under one roof and it’s affordable.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

[[title]]

