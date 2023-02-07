The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organising dress fittings and hair appointments can be difficult for brides-to-be.

It can be tricky finding suitable times for the bridal party, or find an available make-up artist.

The newest shop in Kirkcaldy High Street aims to take care of those concerns.

The Bridal Hut features a hair and make-up salon on its ground floor,.

And upstairs is a wedding boutique with a wide range of wedding and bridesmaids dresses.

Gemma Provan is the woman behind the new store.

She said: “I’ve thought for years that I’d like to open my own place.

“When this space became available and I saw it, I just thought it was perfect.

“I’ve managed to speak to a few people in the industry and build the best team I can find.

“It’ll have everything under one roof.”

Gemma said she hopes the shop will take some stress off brides-to-be in the run-up to their weddings.

“I got married last year and having worked in the industry, I’ve got a lot of contacts.

“I still found it so time consuming and quite overwhelming to plan the wedding.

“There is a lot to think about – so having everything in one space for your bridal party is one less thing to have to think about.”

Fife shop opens after significant investment

Gemma, from Glenrothes, said she has invested a significant sum into the project.

And she admitted the past few weeks have been “chaos” trying to refurbish the store. It was formerly Finishing Touches by Adele until the owner retired last year.

The 28-year-old took over on January 10 and opened on Saturday.

“I gave myself a tiny window to get it renovated but I didn’t want to miss wedding season.

“Adele had some dresses and she did props for weddings, invitations and balloons.

“She has been absolutely brilliant. She’s given me a lot of guidance.”

Gemma has called on her husband John who runs Provan Joinery to help fit-out the downstairs.

“It’s been non-stop but it’s exciting.

“I’m really pleased to be open. There’s a nice buzz about it.”

A boost to Kirkcaldy amid shop closures

She also hopes the shop opening will be a boost to the Lang Toun amid a raft of closures.

New Look closed recently, while the town’s Superdrug shut for the final time on Saturday.

“A lot of people asked if this was the right time with bills on the rise, and a lot of high street stores are closing.

“But it is a niche market – it’s one of those things that people are going to need.

“It makes the process so much easier because it’s under one roof and it’s affordable.”