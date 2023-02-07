Tartan Tails flyball juniors hope to write another winning chapter at Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tartan Tails flyball juniors hope to write another winning chapter at Crufts

By Graham Brown
February 7 2023, 5.55am
The Tartan Tails team in training for Crufts 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Tartan Tails team in training for Crufts 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus sisters and their flying four-legged friends are returning to the world’s greatest dog show in pursuit of flyball glory.

And Sophia and Jessica Herald hope they’ll hang on to the world record they set on the way to winning the junior title on their last visit there in 2020.

The siblings are part of the Tartan Tails team which will fly the flag for Scotland after qualifying for the Young Kennel Club showdown at the dog world’s biggest spectacle in Birmingham’s NEC next month.

Tartan Tails flyball team
The dogs are put through their paces in a Fife training session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

All-action crowd pleaser

Fast-paced flyball is always one of the big highlights at Crufts.

So the young Scots have been putting in the training to try and regain the crown.

Alongside Sophia, 16, and Jessica, 14, will be Erin Scorgie, 22, from Brechin, 13-year-old Emma Fowler from Inverkeithing in Fife and Aboyne sisters Erin and Abby Laing, who are 12 and 10.

Bagpipe-playing Muirhead 13-year-old Lucas McBreatry is the team’s box loader and Rachel Caldwell, 21, from Dumbarton the joint team leader alongside Sophia Herald.

The Angus contingent are part of Star Paws flyball team, run by Sophia and Jessica’s mum, Mandy.

She said: “You can have maximum of six dogs, so we are taking five, including our Border Collies Yoda and Noah who were in the team in 2020.

Tayside flyball team
No stopping Yoda in training. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The others will be Border Collies Yeager and Buck, as well as Black Labrador Austin.

“Collies have always dominated dog sports but a lot more of the whippet-type dogs are coming through.  But there aren’t many Labradors so it’s nice to also see a Austin in there,” added Mandy.

Perthshire qualifying event

“There were qualifiers across the UK and we entered at Errol last November.

“Two teams go through but ours is the only all-Scottish one.”

But there’s no room for error if the Tartan Tails are to repeat their triumph of three years’ ago.

“The junior flyball competition is held on the Saturday of Crufts and it is a straight knockout competition,” said Mandy.

Crufts flyball
The flyball course is the dogs’ favourite playground. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s always such a crowd pleaser and is the best of three races.

“We know that they can all perform really well and we just need to put it all together on the day.

“2020 was fantastic – it was a real goosebump moment – so let’s hope we can do it again.”

The team kit had been sponsored and purchased by Erin Scorgie’s dad, C.Scorgie Joiners Ltd.

“Travelling down south is expensive so we have a set up a fundraising page and would be grateful for any support.”

People can donate to the Tartan Tails page at www.gofundme.com/f/tartan-tails-ykc-team-go-to-crufts

The Tartan Tails team with sponsor Colin Scorgie (centre back) Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What is flyball?

The all-action sport is a head-to-head relay involving two teams of four dogs.

They race each other over a 55-foot course containing four hurdles to trigger a ball release and return across the gates.

When the dog passes the sensor gate, its teammate can be released.

But early release comes with the penalty of having to run an extra dog.

Tartan Tails flyball team
Team training before the trip to Birmingham’s NEC. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s a fantastic sport and we have actually been lucky enough to grow our club since the pandemic,” said Mandy.

“Within a week of coming back from Crufts in 2020 we went into lockdown.

“Crufts did take place last year, but we decided not to go to the qualifiers.

“But we have done a lot of shows and events since then to let people see flyball and how exciting it is.”

Meet the team

Here are the dogs which will carry the Tartan Tails hopes at Crufts.

flyball dog Yoda
Yoda. Supplied by Mandy Herald
Flyball dog Austin
Labrador Austin. Image: Mandy Herald
Flyball Tartan Tails team heading for Crufts
Jaeger. Image: Mandy Herald
Flyball dog Buck
Buck. Image: Mandy Herald
Tayside Tails flyball dog Noah
Noah. Image: Mandy Herald

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented