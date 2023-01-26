Superdrug confirms Kirkcaldy closure in latest blow to town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superdrug will close its Kirkcaldy store next month, the health and beauty retailer has confirmed.

Its store in the town’s Mercat Shopping Centre will close on February 4.

It is unclear how many staff work in the shop, but spokesperson for Superdrug said all team members have been offered jobs in other stores.

The closest Superdrug stores to Kirkcaldy are now in Glenrothes, Leven and St Andrews. The firm has a number of outlets across Tayside and Fife.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Kirkcaldy Mercat Shopping Centre Superdrug store will be closing on Saturday 4 February.

“All team members have been offered positions in other stores. They are being supported in finding alternative positions in the local area.

“We want to thank all of our customers for their support.”

Superdrug the latest Kirkcaldy closure

Superdrug did not say why it was closing the Kirkcaldy store.

It is another retail blow for the Lang Toun, which saw its New Look store forced to shut down ‘for the greater good’ last week.

The landlord of the New Look unit is Tahir Ali. He is also the man leading plans to demolish the Postings Shopping Centre for a £50m residential development.

He said it was necessary to close the shop to facilitate his plans.

Meanwhile, Three pubs in the town – Betty Nicols, Heritage Bar and The Wheatsheaf Inn – have also closed recently.

All three venues are currently up for sale.