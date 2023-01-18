Historic Kirkcaldy pub Betty Nicols put up for sale with owners to retire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A historic pub in the heart of a Fife town is being put up for sale as its owners plan to retire.

Current owners of Kirkcaldy pub Betty Nicols John and Nan Wilson have decided to sell the High Street business.

They have owned Betty Nicols since 2015, but the traditional Victorian bar dates back centuries.

The current owners did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

However, in a post on Facebook, John said the couple plan to retire.

Scope for development at Betty Nicols

The pub is up for sale for £225,000 and is being marketed by Bruce & Co.

Its listing describes Betty Nicols as an “attractive high street public house and bistro/function room”.

It says there is “plenty of scope to increase food sales” with sales currently split 80% to 20% in favour of drinks. The business has weekly sales of about £4,600.

The premises has been a pub since 1741, it adds.

The announcement of its sale comes just a day after another Kirkcaldy pub, the Wheatsheaf Inn, was put up for sale.

A number of customers said on social media they were “gutted” to hear the business was up for sale.

One said: “That’s so sad. It the best pub. Have had many good times there. Will be a huge loss”.

Another added “Kirkcaldy is gonna be a ghost town at this rate.”