Kalopsia Collective: Fife textile firm seeks ethical investors to raise £100,000

Award-winning Fife textiles manufacturer Kalopsia Collective has launched a £100,000 investment opportunity.

Investments into the sustainable manufacturer will start at £50.

The firm plans to use the money raised to grow its manufacturing infrastructure in line with its ethical beliefs.

These include focusing on sustainable ideas, investing in local industry and cutting down on textile waste.

The Dunfermline manufacturers are working with Scottish Communities Finance to raise money though Textile Production Bonds.

Kalopsia Collective growth plans

Adam Robertson, co-founder of Kalopsia Collective, is optimistic the scheme can increase employment within the area and develop the circular economy.

He said: “We decided to use bonds to raise finance to grow Kalopsia Collective as the model is well suited to enterprises like ours with social and ethical aims.”

The scheme is designed to match socially aware investors with a manufacturer who values its community.

Pauline Hinchion, managing director of Scottish Communities Finance, was keen to emphasise its importance.

She said: “Community bonds create a partnership between investor and investee, providing a long term investment at attractive rates.”

Following their 2021 move from Leith to Dunfermline, Kalopsia Collective created new jobs for the area.

Kalopsia Collective was visited this week by The Princess Royal, who is president of the UK Fashion & Textile Association.

“We are delighted to start 2023 with both the launch of our textile production bonds and a visit from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal,” said Adam.

It is projected Kalopsia Collective will see a three-fold increase in turnover within five years.

The bonds last for six years and will be repaid at 2.50% annual interest upon maturity.

There is a variety of rewards, including bags, aprons and purses, depending on the level of investment.