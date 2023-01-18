4G upgrades planned across Perth and Kinross and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of upgrades to the mobile phone network have been announced for locations across Perth and Kinross and Fife.

Mobile operator EE says it will improve 4G connectivity by June 2024.

The upgrades are part of the national Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, a deal between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government.

This aims to offer 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

Perth and Kinross

Among the areas of Perth and Kinross set to receive 4G upgrades in 2024 are:

Fruix

Auchterarder

Buchanty

Trochry

Fowlis Wester

Dunkeld

Guildtown and Powmill

Fife

The following locations in Fife will receive 4G upgrades by next year:

Boarhills

Dunfermline

Leslie

Keltie

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group – which EE is part of – said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

“EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”