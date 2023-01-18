4G upgrades planned across Perth and Kinross and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

4G upgrades planned across Perth and Kinross and Fife

By Laura Devlin
January 18 2023, 4.25pm
Image: Shutterstock.
Image: Shutterstock.

A series of upgrades to the mobile phone network have been announced for locations across Perth and Kinross and Fife.

Mobile operator EE says it will improve 4G connectivity by June 2024.

The upgrades are part of the national Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, a deal between the UK’s four mobile network operators and the UK Government.

This aims to offer 4G coverage to 95% of the UK by 2025.

Perth and Kinross

Among the areas of Perth and Kinross set to receive 4G upgrades in 2024 are:

  • Fruix
  • Auchterarder
  • Buchanty
  • Trochry
  • Fowlis Wester
  • Dunkeld
  • Guildtown and Powmill

Fife

The following locations in Fife will receive 4G upgrades by next year:

  • Boarhills
  • Dunfermline
  • Leslie
  • Keltie

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group – which EE is part of – said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

“EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
