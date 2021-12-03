Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Textile manufacturer relocates to Fife and creates 20 new jobs

By Maria Gran
December 3 2021, 5.02pm
Adam Robertson and Nina Falk, the couple behind Kalopsia Collective.
A Scottish textile manufacturer has moved to Dunfermline, and hopes to create up to 20 new jobs.

Kalopsia Collective offers sustainable and ethical alternatives for clothes and accessories.

The firm, established in 2012, is headed up by husband-and-wife team Adam Robertson and Nina Falk.

It has has moved into 8,000 sq ft premises on Gardeners’ Street, moving from its previous base in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

The firm has relocated from Leith to Dunfermline.

The move will create two new jobs immediately.

A further 15 machinist roles will be created over a longer period.

There are also support roles that will become available as the textile firm develops.

Textile firm moves to Fife

Kalopsia began as a textiles and design collective, running exhibitions around Europe that challenged the way textiles were seen.

Adam said: “Our new premises in Dunfermline will give us the space we need to grow.

“But also to produce clear production lines and ultimately become more efficient.”

Nina said they were keen to move the firm’s base to Fife because of the area’s textiles history.

She added: “We liked the connotation of creating new textile jobs in the region.

“That’s our hope – to create two machinist jobs immediately, then a further couple, and build up to a team of 23 machinists over a longer timescale.

“Our move to Fife is going to open so many more doors.

“We look forward to growing our team, developing our offering, increasing our turnover year-on-year whilst remaining sustainable.”

Councillor says move is ‘extremely exciting’

Kalopsia Collective is a social enterprise that has grown steadily in recent years, averaging an increase in turnover of between 30 to 50% year-on-year.

It aims to reduce fabric waste by creating new product lines from textile cut-offs.

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, welcomes the textile firm’s move to Fife.

He said: “Fife has a long association with the textiles industry.

“It’s extremely exciting to hear that Kalopsia Collective has chosen Dunfermline for its new home.”

Mr Craik also welcomed the addition of new local jobs.

He said: “The creation of green jobs – now and in the future – is also most welcome.

“We will work closely with Kalopsia Collective to ensure it can continue to develop and grow in an ethical and sustainable way.”

Fife Council’s economic development team, under the banner of InvestFife, has worked closely with the textile firm to secure its move to Fife.