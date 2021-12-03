Textile manufacturer relocates to Fife and creates 20 new jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Scottish textile manufacturer has moved to Dunfermline, and hopes to create up to 20 new jobs.

Kalopsia Collective offers sustainable and ethical alternatives for clothes and accessories.

The firm, established in 2012, is headed up by husband-and-wife team Adam Robertson and Nina Falk.

It has has moved into 8,000 sq ft premises on Gardeners’ Street, moving from its previous base in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

The move will create two new jobs immediately.

A further 15 machinist roles will be created over a longer period.

There are also support roles that will become available as the textile firm develops.

Textile firm moves to Fife

Kalopsia began as a textiles and design collective, running exhibitions around Europe that challenged the way textiles were seen.

Adam said: “Our new premises in Dunfermline will give us the space we need to grow.

“But also to produce clear production lines and ultimately become more efficient.”

Nina said they were keen to move the firm’s base to Fife because of the area’s textiles history.

She added: “We liked the connotation of creating new textile jobs in the region.

“That’s our hope – to create two machinist jobs immediately, then a further couple, and build up to a team of 23 machinists over a longer timescale.

“Our move to Fife is going to open so many more doors.

“We look forward to growing our team, developing our offering, increasing our turnover year-on-year whilst remaining sustainable.”

Councillor says move is ‘extremely exciting’

Kalopsia Collective is a social enterprise that has grown steadily in recent years, averaging an increase in turnover of between 30 to 50% year-on-year.

It aims to reduce fabric waste by creating new product lines from textile cut-offs.

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, welcomes the textile firm’s move to Fife.

He said: “Fife has a long association with the textiles industry.

“It’s extremely exciting to hear that Kalopsia Collective has chosen Dunfermline for its new home.”

Mr Craik also welcomed the addition of new local jobs.

He said: “The creation of green jobs – now and in the future – is also most welcome.

“We will work closely with Kalopsia Collective to ensure it can continue to develop and grow in an ethical and sustainable way.”

Fife Council’s economic development team, under the banner of InvestFife, has worked closely with the textile firm to secure its move to Fife.