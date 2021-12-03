Marc Scott expects ‘hostile atmosphere’ at Darvel as Brechin ace heads back to Ayrshire ground where he feared he’d kicked his last ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marc Scott expects ‘hostile atmosphere’ at Darvel as Brechin ace heads back to Ayrshire ground where he feared he’d kicked his last ball

By Scott Lorimer
December 3 2021, 5.05pm
Marc Scott will go back to the place where it looked to be over for his playing career this weekend due to Covid.
After more than a year out of football, Brechin midfielder Marc Scott is looking to finish where he left off against Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

Due to the Covid football shutdown the 25-year-old took a break from the game, focusing on work commitments.

A surprise call from former Scotland boss Craig Levein was answered, and now Scott finds himself back at the ground where his footballing career came to a sudden halt.

Broughty Athletic

It was Saturday March 7 2020, Scott had played his part with an assist in Broughty Athletic’s comeback from to goals down to draw 2-2 against Darvel in the Junior Scottish Cup.

A replay at Whitton Park was scheduled for the following week. But the game never took place. The entire season abandoned as the Covid pandemic ground Scottish football to a halt.

Ex Forfar Athletic man Scott admits he never thought he’d play anywhere above junior level again.

But in a strange twist of fate, he will now find himself at the ground where he played his last game before his break, but this time in the Scottish Cup proper.

Being no stranger to the East Ayrshire outfit, he knows what’s in store for the Glebe Park men.

Marc Scott in action for Forfar in 2017.
“My last game for Broughty Athletic was against Darvel for the quarter-final of the Junior Scottish Cup,” he said.

“That was the first time I’ve played against them.

“There were about 600 fans there and they make it quite a hostile environment.

“It’s what you have to expect going to teams down there so we’re just got to get on with it and be at our best.”

Another chance to beat Darvel

The chance of another shot at Darvel in the Scottish Cup came as a real surprise to Scott. Not least because he hadn’t kicked a ball in anger since that game, prior to that call from Levein and joining up with Brechin.

“If I was getting back into football, I thought it would be more at junior level. I got the phone call from Craig Levein and it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down,” Scott explains.

Craig Levein carries out a director of football-style role at Brechin.
“I was shocked, I don’t think I kicked a ball, then I randomly got a phone call asking if I could come for a friendly.

“I was a bit worried about my fitness as I hadn’t done too much, maybe just playing a bit of golf, so I was a bit taken aback.

“I’m just lucky enough that I could get myself fit reasonably quickly then into the team.”

‘Get in their faces’

Scott knows his Brechin side will have to be on top of their game if they are to overcome their West of Scotland Premier Division rivals.

He feels if his team can put in the same level of intensity as their final 45 at Glebe Park on Monday night they could come out victorious.

“If we start the game like we did in the second half it will give us the best opportunity to win it,” he said.

Marc Scott believes Brechin will be in for another tough game against Darvel on Saturday.
“We got caught a bit naively in the first half, we weren’t really doing much with the ball and were a bit frantic.

“In the second half we calmed down and tried to move the play and get in their faces and made it difficult for them.

“If we start with that sort of mentality, we’re going to give ourselves a fighting chance.”

