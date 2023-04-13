James McPake says Dunfermline star Craig Wighton will get better and reveals how ‘poster’ boy expectations affected player at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake says Dunfermline star Craig Wighton will get better and reveals how ‘poster’ boy expectations affected player at Dundee

The Dunfermline manager is delighted to get the striker signed up on a new two-year deal.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake and Craig Wighton are both 'delighted' to get the deal finalised. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake and Craig Wighton are both 'delighted' to get the deal finalised. Images: Craig Brown.

Pars boss James McPake played alongside Craig Wighton when the striker was breaking into the Dundee side at 16 years old.

They also did their rehab together at Dens Park after picking up injuries around the same time.

After McPake retired and took up coaching they spent a bit of time working alongside each other in the Dundee Reserves and youth set-up.

Now the Dunfermline manager is benefitting from having a more mature Wighton leading the line for the League One leaders – and is “delighted” to see the player commit his future to the club by signing a new two-year deal.

Craig Wighton’s new contract will keep him at the Pars until 2025. Image: Craig Brown.

“He is going to get better,” said McPake.

“He is still a very good age and he has played in a lot of high-pressure games  – whether at Dundee as a kid, derbies up there, Edinburgh derbies, Scottish Cup semi-finals and Scottish Cup finals.

“As soon as I got the job he was one of the first people I called to say that I was looking forward to working with him and I was going to be relying on him a lot.

“He has not let anyone down.”

McPake said there was interest from elsewhere in Wighton – and that there would have been even without his 16-goal tally for the season – but the player never indicated a desire to move.

Dundee ‘poster boy’

As a teenager, Wighton broke into the Dundee side and soon became forever associated with relegating their city rivals with a winning goal against Dundee United.

McPake thinks the weight of expectation may since have had an impact on the player’s career on occasion.

“He was probably put out there too soon in terms of being a poster boy for a football club,” said the Pars manager.

“He was only 16 and I can speak about it because I was there.

“It was not something that I particularly agreed with but he was exposed to things he maybe shouldn’t have been doing when he was so young, due to the impact that he had at Dundee.

“I don’t know if it hindered him too much but it certainly didn’t help him.

“Then he scored that goal that they all speak about against United and it elevated him again.

Craig Wighton is hailed after scoring the winner against Dundee United.

“He went to Hearts and I come back to what football does – it gives you kicks and it can hurt you.

Carrying expectations

“I don’t think that was handled particularly well and that wasn’t the manager, that was the football club, in my opinion.

“I can speak from experience because I have had players very similar to Craig: Finlay Robertson, Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan, Sam Fisher – all playing for Dundee.

“I don’t think Dundee did that with Craig. Paul Hartley was excellent with him, Neil McCann was excellent and then he was a bit older when the next manager came in.

Neil McCann congratulates Craig Wighton during their time at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“The club in general, the higher-up people at the club didn’t handle it very well in my opinion.

“It had an effect on Craig because when you are so young and you are carrying the expectations of the full club which was the case, then as soon as you have a bad game people recognise it more and you are held more accountable.”

