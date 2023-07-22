James McPake ‘close’ to new Dunfermline signing and points to ‘issue’ to be addressed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ‘close’ to new Dunfermline signing and points to ‘issue’ to be addressed

The Pars manager said his side competed well for an hour of the 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.

By Craig Cairns
James McPake challenges referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.
James McPake challenges referee Euan Anderson. Image: SNS.

James McPake said Dunfermline hope to add another new signing soon after defeat at KDM Group East End Park.

Negotiations are ongoing with a player, the identity of which the Dunfermline manager is keeping to himself.

McPake was speaking after his side’s 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup through goals from Fraser Murray and Kyle Vassell.

Fraser Murray gave Kilmarnock the lead. Image: SNS.

The Pars can now only take a maximum of eight points from Group F and will be relying on results elsewhere to progress.

Slow start

“For an hour, we were decent. We didn’t start the game well at all,” said McPake.

“We didn’t start the game well at all, it’s becoming a wee bit of an issue.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

“There’s been a few games like that: when something goes against us we take a wee while to get into it.

“It’s something we need to address, and we will.

“You usually get out a game what you deserve and Killie deserved to win it.

“They did the hard thing in that game and scored two goals.”

Praise for Tod

One player who drew praise from the Pars boss was Andrew Tod, who started on the right of the front three.

“He was excellent. I’m not surprised, he’s definitely ready,” said McPake.

Dunfermline’s Andrew Tod. Image: SNS.

“I told Andrew we weren’t throwing him into the team because we needed to – we had Paul Allan and Rhys Breen on the bench.

“Andrew was excellent in the game, but he’s been excellent for the past four or five months.

“He’s earned that place in the team.”

New player ‘close’

With Matty Todd ruled out for the foreseeable and Michael O’Halloran again missing – though he is in line to return on Tuesday night versus Albion Rovers.

McPake said they are working hard on bringing in new signings and they are “close with one”.

“We’re always working,” he added. “It might not be the answer people want to hear, but we’re not going to sign people for the sake of singing them.

“We’re not bringing in numbers so we can fill a bench. It’s not what we want to do.

Dunfermline manager James McPake hopes to add another player soon. Image: SNS.

“We need to sign quality that can come in and play in the starting XI and help this team going into a tough Championship.

“There is plenty of time but we do need to make new signings.”

‘Not much between the teams’

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes was happy to give some players minutes and still be strong enough to win the game – though conceded that there wasn’t a whole lot between his charges and Dunfermline.

“We didn’t get it all our own way. But we got the second goal and I thought we ended the game well after that,” he said.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

“There wasn’t a lot between the teams.”

