Derek McInnes relives shock moment Geoff Brown offered him St Johnstone job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Derek McInnes relives shock moment Geoff Brown offered him St Johnstone job

The Perth club owner was the man who spotted head coach potential in McInnes.

By Eric Nicolson
Geoff Brown chose Derek McInnes to replace Owen Coyle.
Geoff Brown chose Derek McInnes to replace Owen Coyle. Image: SNS.

Derek McInnes has revealed that Geoff Brown had decided he would be Owen Coyle’s replacement as St Johnstone manager BEFORE he even knew if he actually wanted the job.

McInnes was just 36 when he became player/boss at McDiarmid Park, following his predecessor’s decision to move to Burnley in November, 2007.

The now Kilmarnock manager revealed in an interview with PLZ Soccer that he was summoned to a meeting with Brown, which he thought was to inform him who the new head coach would be.

McInnes heard on his car radio during the journey to Perth that the identity of the new man at the helm would be announced to the media the following day.

But he didn’t have a clue that new man would in fact be him.

“I was surprised to be offered the job of player/manager,” said McInnes, who guided Killie into Europe last season.

“I wasn’t expecting it when Coyley left to go to Burnley.

“Geoff Brown had asked me for a chat at McDiarmid on the Monday after we won the Challenge Cup at Dens and it was a wee bit of a shock.

“On the way up, the 7 o’clock news came on just as I was getting to the Broxden roundabout.

“It was local news saying: ‘St Johnstone are set to unveil their new manager tomorrow’.

“So I thought Geoff was going to fill me in as captain: ‘This is who the new manager is going to be’.

Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

“He was offering me the job and had already announced that he was unveiling his new manager.

“He’d just assumed I was taking it!

“He said: ‘I’ve been watching you from a distance, you’re more than ready, I trust you’.

“It was a huge surprise because I was still playing.

“I was going through my badges but it still wasn’t something I was thinking about to be honest.”

McInnes felt dropping himself from the first team was a crucial early move.

“I only picked myself once,” he said. “I took myself out of being a player.

“The club needed me to be better as a manager than a player and I needed my focus.

“The players needed to see me as the manager not just Del picking the team.

“I felt that giving up playing was going to be a big step towards that.”

Hard conversations

Choosing to hang up his boots was far easier than telling former team-mates they weren’t part of his plans.

“There were tough decisions at the end of the season,” McInnes said.

“I knew what I wanted – more pace at the back so we could play a high line. And I wanted us to play with wingers.

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of that I had to let pals go – boys who I’d travelled with in the car and knew their families.

“I spoke to Walter (Smith) about it.

“He said: ‘If you can do those ones early on, letting your mates go, every other one will be easier after that. If it feels 100% right you’ve got to do it’.

“We won the league in my first full season and every decision was about using the money that I had.”

Brown, who is on the verge of selling Saints to American lawyer Adam Webb, was the perfect mentor for a rookie manager, according to McInnes.

“Geoff Brown and Stewart Duff moulded me, shaped me and helped me become not just a manager on the training side but they brought me into the inner sanctum and guided me,” he said.

“I’ve got so much to thank them for.

“We had a board but the board meeting was him taking me to the Glover Arms up the road.

“‘McInnes, you’re taking me for lunch’”, Geoff would say.

“We’d sit for three or four hours, chewing the fat. Everything was a ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

“It was a great apprenticeship.”

More from St Johnstone FC

The SPFL have determined that Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone win £15,000 claim against Dundee as SPFL hearing judgment is reached
St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone international round-up as two Perth players get game-time for their countries
Sergei Baltacha helped mentor Dimitar Mitov.
EXCLUSIVE: How Sergei Baltacha helped St Johnstone star Dimitar Mitov become penalty kick hero
Adam Webb should soon be the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb St Johnstone takeover gets SFA approval as buy-out of Geoff Brown overcomes…
⁣Rachel Borthwick cancer update
Partner of St Johnstone star shares 'best news she could have hoped for' in…
New Brechin City manager, Patrick Cregg.
Brechin City appoint St Johnstone cup winner as new manager
Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler 'so ready' for next season after signing new contract
Gregory Tade, Andy Brannigan and Cillian Sheridan were all 'team first' strikers for St Johnstone.
5 unsung hero St Johnstone frontmen as Uche Ikpeazu becomes latest Saints striking recruit
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson repaid Craig Levein's 'trust' and earns a new contract…
Simon Murray was in red hot form for Ross County last season. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Simon Murray age critics on both sides of Dundee divide fail to…
15

Conversation