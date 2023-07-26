Dundee Eden Project bosses say they are ‘100% committed’ to bringing attraction to the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Eden Project bosses say they are ‘100% committed’ to bringing attraction to the city

The first in a series of public consultations on the project was held on Wednesday. 

By Laura Devlin
3-D model of the planned project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
3-D model of the planned project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Bosses of the Dundee Eden Project say they are “100% committed” to bringing the attraction to the city as members of the public have their say.

The multi-million pound development is expected transform the former gasworks on East Dock Street and, after a delay due to Covid, is hoped to be ready by 2026.

The formal planning process officially got underway this month and the first in a series of public consultations on the project was held on Wednesday.

Among those speaking at the event, which was held at the Arthurstone Library, was head of programme delivery Darren Hoare.

He said: “We are 100% committed (to Dundee) and we really want to see this one through.

“We see Dundee as a city which is growing and a place we want to be a part of.

“It has so many things that align with the Eden Project – it’s ambitious and there’s a sense of community.

“And the (gasworks) site really excited us as an opportunity for restoration.”

Darren Hoare, head of project delivery at the Eden Project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Eden Project will contribute towards the total cost of the development, alongside Dundee City Council, the Northwood Charitable Trust and Dundee University.

Funding for a detailed development design and work on a formal planning application was secured last year.

And despite the current economic climate, which bosses say they are paying close attention to, it’s hoped the attraction can be delivered as soon as possible.

Mr Hoare said: “Once we get through this (planning) period I think we will have a better understanding of what the timeline will be.

The Dundee Eden Project is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
CGI impression of what the Eden Project could loom like. Image: The Eden Project.

“There are things that are outside of our control, like planning or access to materials, but the key takeaway is that we want to do it as quickly as possible.

“Capital costs is something we will take into account during the design phase and the build but we have a great deal of consultants that are keeping an eye on it.”

‘What about the ordinary Dundonians?’

Among those at the first public consultation was retired teacher Margaret Boudra.

The 68-year-old said she was an enthusiastic supporter of the Dundee Eden Project but was worried people in the city do not know enough about it.

She said: “I get the impression through talking to people that they don’t actually think it will happen.

“Although I’m enthusiastic, there’s a whole lot of people who need to be informed about it.”

Margaret Boudra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “When the V&A was being designed and built, the vast majority of people in Dundee weren’t really interested or informed about it.

“And the same thing could happen with this – we could end up with a fantastic resource that will attract tourists but what about the ordinary Dundonians?”

3-D model of the planned project. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Donald Gordon, 72, also came along to hear more about the project and share his own thoughts on how people in the city could get involved.

He said: “It will be beneficial not just to the economy as it will contribute millions every year but also to community development of the city.

Donald Gordon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I suggested that they should challenge Dundonians to come up with 100 places around the city which can be developed into nature sites with the assistance of the Eden Project.

“What that can help do is give people local community ownership of their own projects they have chosen.

“People will come to visit and that’s essential but the Eden Project is primarily for Dundee – it’s for the community, by the community.”

More from Dundee

Piers Morgan hits out at Bash Street Kids character name changes
Beano defends character name changes after Piers Morgan rant
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus.
Dundee's West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month
The car at the side of the Kingsway after the crash
Kingsway Dundee crash: Four people injured after car hits barrier
Alistair Birse. Image: DC Thomson.
Cocaine-fuelled Angus engineer left woman with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash
Dundee Bairns deliver food to kids across the city in their new eco-friendly, electric vans. Picture shows: chairman David Dorward, project worker Susan Maxwell and Project coordinator Genna Millar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How electric vans are getting 26,000 meals out to Dundee Bairns this summer
Michael Haugh.
Falklands war veteran, 82, locked up for molesting children in Angus
A woman standing outside Bubblicious holding a bubble waffle.
Curious foodies head to Dundee's Bubbilicious to try latest snacking trend - the bubble…
These Dundee kids met their heroes at a comic character exhibition in the city in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
The Beano at 85: Characters born in Dundee have been a friend to children…
Dudhope Young People's Inpatient Unit.
Girl, 15, falls from roof of Dundee health unit leaving her 'unable to walk'
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones charged to superstardom following the 1965 Dundee gig. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
'Battlefield' Dundee gig prepared Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones for life in spotlight