Dundee Eden Project bosses say they are ‘100% committed’ to bringing attraction to the city

Bosses of the Dundee Eden Project say they are “100% committed” to bringing the attraction to the city as members of the public have their say.

The multi-million pound development is expected transform the former gasworks on East Dock Street and, after a delay due to Covid, is hoped to be ready by 2026.

The formal planning process officially got underway this month and the first in a series of public consultations on the project was held on Wednesday.

Among those speaking at the event, which was held at the Arthurstone Library, was head of programme delivery Darren Hoare.

He said: “We are 100% committed (to Dundee) and we really want to see this one through.

“We see Dundee as a city which is growing and a place we want to be a part of.

“It has so many things that align with the Eden Project – it’s ambitious and there’s a sense of community.

“And the (gasworks) site really excited us as an opportunity for restoration.”

The Eden Project will contribute towards the total cost of the development, alongside Dundee City Council, the Northwood Charitable Trust and Dundee University.

Funding for a detailed development design and work on a formal planning application was secured last year.

And despite the current economic climate, which bosses say they are paying close attention to, it’s hoped the attraction can be delivered as soon as possible.

Mr Hoare said: “Once we get through this (planning) period I think we will have a better understanding of what the timeline will be.

“There are things that are outside of our control, like planning or access to materials, but the key takeaway is that we want to do it as quickly as possible.

“Capital costs is something we will take into account during the design phase and the build but we have a great deal of consultants that are keeping an eye on it.”

‘What about the ordinary Dundonians?’

Among those at the first public consultation was retired teacher Margaret Boudra.

The 68-year-old said she was an enthusiastic supporter of the Dundee Eden Project but was worried people in the city do not know enough about it.

She said: “I get the impression through talking to people that they don’t actually think it will happen.

“Although I’m enthusiastic, there’s a whole lot of people who need to be informed about it.”

She added: “When the V&A was being designed and built, the vast majority of people in Dundee weren’t really interested or informed about it.

“And the same thing could happen with this – we could end up with a fantastic resource that will attract tourists but what about the ordinary Dundonians?”

Donald Gordon, 72, also came along to hear more about the project and share his own thoughts on how people in the city could get involved.

He said: “It will be beneficial not just to the economy as it will contribute millions every year but also to community development of the city.

“I suggested that they should challenge Dundonians to come up with 100 places around the city which can be developed into nature sites with the assistance of the Eden Project.

“What that can help do is give people local community ownership of their own projects they have chosen.

“People will come to visit and that’s essential but the Eden Project is primarily for Dundee – it’s for the community, by the community.”