Dundee Eden Project funded ‘until shovels hit the ground’ as next steps confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee Eden Project has taken a step closer to reality with a £7.6 million boost as the next steps are confirmed.

The Eden Project and its partners have pulled together funding for the next stages of work to create the attraction at the former gasworks on East Dock Street.

This includes £7.6 million for a detailed development design and work on a formal planning application.

Dundee City Council, the Northwood Charitable Trust and the University of Dundee will all contribute towards the cost, alongside the Eden Project.

It follows news the transformation would be delayed by two years due to the coronavirus crisis, with the attraction unlikely to open before 2026.

Work on Dundee Eden Project funded ‘until shovels go into the ground’

David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said the next phase will be a significant moment for the project.

“Not only does it fund work on the project up to the point of shovels going into the ground but also demonstrates the huge confidence the city of Dundee and its institutions have shown for our vision,” he said.

“With last year’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland established its place as a global environmental leader and we hope to continue this momentum in Dundee.

“Everyone at Eden is energised by this project and inspired by the enviable ambition of the city.

He added: “The gasworks site is unique and brimming with opportunities for an attraction that Dundonians can feel proud to call their own.

“We can’t wait to share our ideas with everyone as the plans develop and mature.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the investment shows commitment to the project

He said: “The feasibility work that has been undertaken shows just how much Eden can deliver for Dundee – hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds into the local economy.

Jobs boost

“And it’s so much more than that too, with tremendous opportunities for education and connecting our diverse communities.”

The Eden Project, once completed, is expected to attract more than 500,000 visitors to Dundee every year, generating £27m of economic impact on the region annually.

It will also create some 200 direct jobs and support an additional 300 jobs in the supply chain and connected businesses.

Mr Alexander added: “Eden Project Dundee truly is an incredible concept, which will wow city residents and tourists alike.

“It will be another jewel in the crown of our stunning, transformed Waterfront area.”