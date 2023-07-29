Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith’s in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Career criminal caught in staff cupboard at WH Smith’s in Perth

Steven Flynn was spotted lurking inside the 'staff only' area by a plain clothes police officer.

By Jamie Buchan
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
A career crook who was urged by a sheriff to find another line of work is back behind bars after being caught lurking in a staff store cupboard at WH Smith’s in Perth.

Steven Flynn was spotted acting suspiciously at the city centre store by a plain clothes police officer.

The 36-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted being in the “staff only” area without lawful authority on June 23 this year with intent to steal.

Flynn, who was locked up in 2016 for a break-in at McDiarmid Park, was told, given his record, jail was inevitable.

Staff Only

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “At about 10.40am, officers were on patrol on plain clothes duty.

“They entered the shop and recognised the accused.

“Officers observed him walking into a store cupboard to look around.”

Flynn was caught in a cupboard at WH Smith, High Street, Perth. Image: DCT Media

The fiscal depute said: “The door has a ‘staff only’ sign. It is where staff keep their valuables.”

When Flynn stepped back into the shop, one of the officers ran towards him and identified herself as police.

“She restrained him in the cupboard, due to it being safer than in an open space,” Mr Hamilton said.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He knows that custody will follow for this.”

Deterrent

Sheriff John MacRitchie told Flynn: “I’m restricted by statute to a maximum sentence of three months imprisonment.

“Standing your record there is no other sentence appropriate.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

He added: “I take into account the seriousness of this offence.

“It is made particularly serious by the aggravation of your innumerable analogous or similar previous convictions.”

Jailing Flynn for two months, the sheriff added: “This sentence is necessary in order to provide a deterrent to you and others from acting in this particular fashion.”

Career guidance

Last year, Flynn appeared in court after he was caught trying to raid the Leonard Boutique Hotel in Huntingtower.

He was found lounging behind the reception desk, before fleeing empty handed having tried to force up a cash drawer.

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “Get yourself another line of work – you’re really bad at this.”

