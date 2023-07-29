£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has ‘priest’s hole’ and 12-acre gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has ‘priest’s hole’ and 12-acre gardens

The property, which retains several original features, dates from the 1800s.

By Andrew Robson
2 Inzievar House, Oakley, Fife
Inzievar House near Oakley in Fife. Image: Morgan Law

A “unique” apartment inside a grand castle-like Fife mansion has hit the market – complete with original features and 12 acres of gardens.

The two-bedroom flat is inside the B-listed Inzievar House, near Oakley.

The property, which dates back to 1856, when it was built for the Smith-Sligo family, is now divided into seven individual homes.

The surrounding grounds and woodland offer panoramic views over Fife and the Lothians.

The apartment is on the market for offers over £295,000 – just £10,000 higher than the average UK home.

Entrance to 2 Inzievar House
The entrance to Inzievar House. Image: Morgan Law
The mansion looks like a castle. Image: Morgan Law
Hallway at 2 Inzievar House, Fife Mansion flat
The grand staircase. Image: Morgan Law
Hallway at bespoke executive apartment in Fife, with stained glass window
The staircase offers stunning views over the countryside. Image: Morgan Law

The entrance to the apartment is via a grand staircase, which is shared by other homes in the building, leading into the lobby and reception hall.

The large living and dining room boasts a high ornate ceiling with detailed cornicing, polished wooden floors and a beautiful Italian marble fireplace as its centrepiece.

Living Room at 2 Inzievar House, with detailed ceiling.
The living/dining room features beautiful cornicing and polished wooden flooring. Image: Morgan Law
The marble fireplace makes for a stunning centrepiece. Image: Morgan Law
Modern fitted kitchen at 2 Inzievar House
The kitchen is both modern and traditional. Image: Morgan Law
Modern fitted kitchen at 2 Inzievar House, looking out window
The kitchen looks onto the property grounds. Image: Morgan Law

The fitted kitchen, which is both modern and traditional, has brickwork-effect tiles and a large window overlooking the greenery outside.

In addition, there are two double bedrooms, with an en-suite off the master, and a large family bathroom.

‘Priest’s hole’ among original features of Fife apartment

The mansion – which was once visited by famous French novelist Jules Verne – still retains some of its original character.

An unusual feature is the ‘priest’s hole’ – a place where people could hide during a time when Catholics were being persecuted – which can be accessed from the second bedroom.

It also has an original, fully-functional safe.

The apartment retains many original features. Image: Morgan Law
The flat includes a so-called priest’s hole. Image: Morgan Law
Second angle of en-suite at 2 Inzievar House
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Morgan Law
En-suite bathroom at 2 Inzievar house, the Fife baronial mansion
The en-suite features a shower. Image: Morgan Law
Four-poster bed in master bedroom at 2 Inzievar House
The master bedroom with a spectacular four-poster bed. Image: Morgan Law
The second bedroom at 2 Inzievar House
The second bedroom is also spacious. Image: Morgan Law
The family bathroom in the Fife mansion
The main bathroom. Image: Morgan Law

The next tenant at Inzievar House will benefit from private parking and shared access to the extensive grounds.

The village of Oakley is a short distance away and the property is about a six-mile drive from Dunfermline.

Fife mansion, 2 Inzievar House from above
Inzievar House was constructed in the 1800s. Image: Morgan Law

Morgan Law describes the flat as “unique” and is marketing the apartment for offers over £295,000.

Several other stunning properties are for sale in Fife, including an East Neuk house with an amazing view of Elie Beach.

