£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has ‘priest’s hole’ and 12-acre gardens

A “unique” apartment inside a grand castle-like Fife mansion has hit the market – complete with original features and 12 acres of gardens.

The two-bedroom flat is inside the B-listed Inzievar House, near Oakley.

The property, which dates back to 1856, when it was built for the Smith-Sligo family, is now divided into seven individual homes.

The surrounding grounds and woodland offer panoramic views over Fife and the Lothians.

The apartment is on the market for offers over £295,000 – just £10,000 higher than the average UK home.

The entrance to the apartment is via a grand staircase, which is shared by other homes in the building, leading into the lobby and reception hall.

The large living and dining room boasts a high ornate ceiling with detailed cornicing, polished wooden floors and a beautiful Italian marble fireplace as its centrepiece.

The fitted kitchen, which is both modern and traditional, has brickwork-effect tiles and a large window overlooking the greenery outside.

In addition, there are two double bedrooms, with an en-suite off the master, and a large family bathroom.

‘Priest’s hole’ among original features of Fife apartment

The mansion – which was once visited by famous French novelist Jules Verne – still retains some of its original character.

An unusual feature is the ‘priest’s hole’ – a place where people could hide during a time when Catholics were being persecuted – which can be accessed from the second bedroom.

It also has an original, fully-functional safe.

The next tenant at Inzievar House will benefit from private parking and shared access to the extensive grounds.

The village of Oakley is a short distance away and the property is about a six-mile drive from Dunfermline.

Morgan Law describes the flat as “unique” and is marketing the apartment for offers over £295,000.

