Carlisle United 0-2 Dundee United: Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton strike in Cumbria — but unsung defender shines

Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton struck as Dundee United prepared for their Championship opener at Arbroath with a comfortable 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

The Tangerines claimed a richly-merited lead when Moult, who had already rattled the post, converted a pin-point Scott McMann cross.

Middleton punished an error by Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy to double the Terrors’ advantage before half-time.

While non-competitive, it represents a third victory in a row for United — and a hat-trick of clean sheets — as Jim Goodwin’s side build some gradual momentum ahead of the televised league curtain-raiser at Gayfield next Friday.

With Kai Fotheringham absent with a thigh strain, Middleton was brought into the side.

Moult, Liam Grimshaw and Declan Gallagher also replaced Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham from the 11 that defeated Falkirk in midweek.

2 in 2 for Louis Moult

United enjoyed a bright start at Brunton Park, with Mathew Cudjoe collecting a short corner-kick from Middleton before darting inside and stinging the palms of Blues keeper Holy.

Moult hit the post after another effort from Cudjoe squirmed across the face of goal.

But he would not be denied.

The former Motherwell marksman broke the deadlock after 34 minutes, tapping home from close-range after McMann won a ferocious 50/50 challenge before picking out the perfect delivery.

McMann is quietly enjoying a fine start to the season.

On-loan United goalkeeper Jack Walton continues to look a real find. His finger-tip finger-tip save to thwart a Callum Guy free-kick on the cusp of half-time was outstanding.

Middleton on the spot

At the other end, the same could not be said for Holy.

Moult challenged the Carlisle stopper for a looping high ball, causing Holy to spill it — claiming in vain for a free-kick — and Middleton was in the right place to ripple the net with a powerful low drive.

McMann, worthy of a goal, tested Holy from 20 yards in the opening knockings of the second half following a slick passing move involving Watt, Cudjoe and Middleton.

A fine save from Holy was required to thwart Watt following a sumptuous turn inside the box by the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell man — but United still ran out deserved winners.

Star man: Scott McMann

The Tangerines full-back has enjoyed a fine start to the season for United and this was perhaps his finest showing.

He developed a good understanding with Middleton on the left flank, showing drive and desire to provide an option all afternoon, and whipping in several decent deliveries.

A healthy visiting contingent watching Dundee United leading 2-0 in Cumbria 🚌 pic.twitter.com/5F7NdGHobI — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) July 29, 2023

McMann was also excellent defensively, underlined with the way he made the ball his in the lead-up to Moult’s opener at Brunton Park.

An honourable mention is due to the superb Sibbald, who also impressed in front of a noisy visiting support.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7 (Newman 64); Grimshaw 6 (O’Donnell 72), Gallagher 6 (Denham 72), Holt 6 (Graham 47, 6), McMann 8 (Duffy 72); Sibbald 8 (Glass 72), Docherty 6 (Freeman 64); Middleton 7, Watt 7 (MacLeod 72), Cudjoe 7 (Thomson 72); Moult 7 (Meekison 64).