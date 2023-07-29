Carlisle United 0-2 Dundee United: Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton strike in Cumbria — but unsung defender shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Carlisle United 0-2 Dundee United: Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton strike in Cumbria — but unsung defender shines

The Tangerines headed to Brunton Park for their final pre-Championship test

By Alan Temple
Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Middleton found the net for United. Image: SNS

Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton struck as Dundee United prepared for their Championship opener at Arbroath with a comfortable 2-0 win over Carlisle United.

The Tangerines claimed a richly-merited lead when Moult, who had already rattled the post, converted a pin-point Scott McMann cross.

Middleton punished an error by Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy to double the Terrors’ advantage before half-time.

While non-competitive, it represents a third victory in a row for United — and a hat-trick of clean sheets — as Jim Goodwin’s side build some gradual momentum ahead of the televised league curtain-raiser at Gayfield next Friday.

With Kai Fotheringham absent with a thigh strain, Middleton was brought into the side.

Moult, Liam Grimshaw and Declan Gallagher also replaced Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham from the 11 that defeated Falkirk in midweek.

2 in 2 for Louis Moult

United enjoyed a bright start at Brunton Park, with Mathew Cudjoe collecting a short corner-kick from Middleton before darting inside and stinging the palms of Blues keeper Holy.

Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United
Mathew Cudjoe registered an early shot. Image: SNS

Moult hit the post after another effort from Cudjoe squirmed across the face of goal.

But he would not be denied.

The former Motherwell marksman broke the deadlock after 34 minutes, tapping home from close-range after McMann won a ferocious 50/50 challenge before picking out the perfect delivery.

McMann is quietly enjoying a fine start to the season.

On-loan United goalkeeper Jack Walton continues to look a real find. His finger-tip finger-tip save to thwart a Callum Guy free-kick on the cusp of half-time was outstanding.

Middleton on the spot

At the other end, the same could not be said for Holy.

Moult challenged the Carlisle stopper for a looping high ball, causing Holy to spill it — claiming in vain for a free-kick — and Middleton was in the right place to ripple the net with a powerful low drive.

McMann, worthy of a goal, tested Holy from 20 yards in the opening knockings of the second half following a slick passing move involving Watt, Cudjoe and Middleton.

A fine save from Holy was required to thwart Watt following a sumptuous turn inside the box by the former Celtic, Hearts and Motherwell man — but United still ran out deserved winners.

Star man: Scott McMann

The Tangerines full-back has enjoyed a fine start to the season for United and this was perhaps his finest showing.

He developed a good understanding with Middleton on the left flank, showing drive and desire to provide an option all afternoon, and whipping in several decent deliveries.

McMann was also excellent defensively, underlined with the way he made the ball his in the lead-up to Moult’s opener at Brunton Park.

An honourable mention is due to the superb Sibbald, who also impressed in front of a noisy visiting support.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Walton 7 (Newman 64); Grimshaw 6 (O’Donnell 72), Gallagher 6 (Denham 72), Holt 6 (Graham 47, 6), McMann 8 (Duffy 72); Sibbald 8 (Glass 72), Docherty 6 (Freeman 64); Middleton 7, Watt 7 (MacLeod 72), Cudjoe 7 (Thomson 72); Moult 7 (Meekison 64).

