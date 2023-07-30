Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens

Bastille celebrated 10 years since their debut album with thousands of fans in Dundee on Saturday.

The Pompeii stars played Bad Blood in full along with a selection of other hits at Slessor Gardens.

It was the second night of gigs at the Waterfront venue after James and Razorlight performed on Friday.

Acts including Dylan, The LaFontaines, Spyres and Jennifer Stewart also played on Saturday.

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to capture the best moments from the event.