Bastille in Dundee: 62 great pictures as band entertain crowds at Slessor Gardens

The Pompeii pop stars played their biggest show to date in the city at the Waterfront on Saturday.

Bastille plays Slessor Gardens.
Bastille plays Slessor Gardens.
By Ben Macdonald and Heather Fowlie

Bastille celebrated 10 years since their debut album with thousands of fans in Dundee on Saturday.

The Pompeii stars played Bad Blood in full along with a selection of other hits at Slessor Gardens.

It was the second night of gigs at the Waterfront venue after James and Razorlight performed on Friday.

Acts including Dylan, The LaFontaines, Spyres and Jennifer Stewart also played on Saturday.

Our photographer Steve Brown went along to capture the best moments from the event.

Nasa Taouil (23) and Emma San Martin (22) from Morocco and New York studying Aerospace Engineering at Dundee getting ready for Bastille’s performance.
Always time for a selfie!
Alexie Grant, Tegan Suzie and Niamh Lafferty from Dundee.
Crowds arrive in anticipation of Bastille performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.
Fans on the fence.
Crowds arrive before Bastille’s performance at Slessor Gardens.
Michael, Laura and Beth from the Borders and Newcastle. Laura is carrying Baby Heidi  to her first Bastille concert.
Mariom Tamootoo & Michael Strong from Brighton heading to the concert.
Willow and Carole Mackie with Karen Lees from Broughty Ferry.
Fans arriving at the concert excited to see Bastille and the other performers.
Julie and Mum Connie Macnicol from Glasgow with ice cream.
A beautiful day for a concert!
A concert for all the family.
Fans all loving the performances and artists .
Crowds que up for the show with their signs.
More signs and fans buzzing for Bastille.
Fans enjoying the sun while they wait for the show to commence.
Carter, Kennadie, Blair & Ashley all from Lochgelly are massive Bastille fans.
Fans ready to capture the epic performances.
First artist, Jennifer Stewart opening performance at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.
Jennifer Stewart opening the show.
Second act, The Spyres performing at Slessor Gardens.
The Spyres guitarist entertaining the crowds.
A strong start to the concert.
The Spyres lead singer performing.
The crowd go wild for The Spyres performance.
Fans excited to see some of their favourite performers.
The crowds are loving the performances so far!
Fans enjoying the show.
Third act, The La Fontaines performing in Dundee.
The La Fontaines performing at Slessor Gardens.
Lead singer of The La Fontaines interacting with the crowds.
Away into the crowds.
And back he comes!
The crowds waving and singing along to the music.
Forth Act, Dylan performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.
The fans are loving the performance.
Dylan performing and interacting with the crowd.
Slessor Gardens is buzzing.
Dylan raising the roof tonight.
Forth Act, Dylan performing a track with Bastille.
The long awaited Bastille arrives on stage to sing with Dylan.
Crowds go wild as Dylan performs with Bastille.
A fantastic performance by all the support acts tonight.
Lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance.
Bastille performing for the large crowd.
Bastille bringing the house down with their upbeat well-known tracks.
Lead singer engages with the crowd at Slessor Gardens.
The crowds sing along to their favourite tracks.
The crowds are encouraged to wave their hands in the air.
Bastille bring a high energy performance to the stage.
Drums are brought on stage for one of the songs.
The lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance.
A strong performance for Bastille tonight in Dundee.
Fans are loving Bastille’s performance at Slessor Gardens.
More interaction with the crowd.
A fantastic turnout for tonight’s gig.
Lead singer walking and singing as he makes his way through the crowd.
Bastille showing off his Scotland flag on stage.
Everyone goes wild singing and bouncing around with Bastille’s lead singer who was making his way through the crowds.
On his way back up onto the stage.
A fantastic night had by all who attended Bastille’s concert tonight.

