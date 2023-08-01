St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park Scottish Cup mob

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park Scottish Cup mob

Aiden Edwards has a previous conviction for a similar football-related offence from six years ago.

By Jamie Buchan
Aiden Edwards was found guilty of being involved in a disorderly crowd at McDiarmid Park
A St Johnstone fan has been found guilty of being part of a mob that clashed with police outside McDiarmid Park.

Aiden Edwards was among a throng of between 50 and 60 supporters who threw pyrotechnics and charged at police after the Perth side’s historic double cup win in May 2021.

The 23-year-old denied any wrongdoing, insisting he was only at the stadium to welcome his team back from Hampden.

Following a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, Edwards was found guilty of a breach of the peace charge.

He has a previous conviction for a similar football-related offence from six years ago.

Edwards, who has been banned from attending all Saints games since he was charged in 2021, will be sentenced later this month.

Police ‘outnumbered’

PC Mark Hall told the trial a crowd of supporters gathered near the crematorium, across the road from the North Gate entrance to McDiarmid Park.

“They were being rowdy, singing and shouting.

“Prior to the team bus arriving, there were pyrotechnics being thrown onto the road.”

When the coach turned into the stadium, stewards tried to close the gate behind it.

“The group ran towards the gate and burst through it,” said PC Hall, 36.

“They started throwing missiles towards us.

“I wouldn’t say it was part of any celebrations.

Aiden Edwards
Aiden Edwards went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court

“I heard someone shout ‘f*** the police’.”

The officer added: “We had to retreat behind the second security fence.

“The missiles didn’t strike me but they landed close to me. One of my colleagues was hit.”

PC Hall said he felt concerned for his own safety.

“We called for the operational support unit to attend because we felt outnumbered,” he said.

Caught on security camera

The court was shown CCTV of the altercation.

In the footage, Edwards is seen moving with the group, climbing on the North Gate and following the team bus into the secured area.

St Johnstone arrive at McDiarmid Park with the Scottish Cup
St Johnstone players arrive with the Scottish Cup. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

At one point, an unidentified St Johnstone player comes to greet the supporters, causing the group to surge forwards.

Edwards is then seen grabbing the fence with both hands.

When mounted police arrive, he appears to encourage other fans to move back.

Did not ‘disassociate’ with group

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said: “I fully accept that Mr Edwards was not throwing anything but he was part of the crowd.

“He was actively participating in this group.

“He’s there at the start, he’s there at the end.

“There would have been multiple opportunities for him to disassociate himself from what was going on.”

Crowds at McDiarmid Park to welcome back the Scottish Cup-winning team
St Johnstone fans gathered at McDiarmid Park after the club’s Scottish Cup victory. Image: Dc Thomson.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said Edwards and other supporters “did not act in a criminal fashion”.

He said: “He is not masked, he does not throw any items and he does not have a pyrotechnic.

“His actions throughout are consistently those of a football supporter watching his team arrive home after a very unusual achievement.”

Sheriff David Hall told Edwards: “I am satisfied that you were part of this group and did act in a way that amounted to a breach of the peace.”

Noting Edwards got a similar football-related conviction six years ago, he deferred sentence for background reports.

The sheriff said he would continue consideration of a football banning order.

St Johnstone lift the Scottish Cup
St Johnstone’s David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup trophy in May 2021. Image: SNS.

Previous convictions

Edwards, of Weavers’ Well, Perth, is among the last supporters to be prosecuted in connection with the disturbance.

In June 2022, father-of-three Anthony Green was the first to admit his involvement.

Anthony Green
Anthony Green appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in June 2022.

The 43-year-old was one of only a few men caught on CCTV who was not wearing a mask.

He was fined £3,000 but Sheriff Lindsay Foulis did not ban him from attending football matches.

His fine was reduced following an appeal.

“This sort of behaviour needs to be stamped out,” the sheriff said.

Four weeks later, Lindsay William-Bayley pleaded guilty to the breach of the peace charge.

The court heard the 28-year-old was “no instigator or ringleader” but “got caught up in the melee”.

Sheriff Kirsty Hood fined him £270 but she also ruled out a football ban.

Lewis Macleod
Lewis Macleod

In October, Lewis Macleod was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work for his limited involvement in the disorder.

Earlier this year, SFA referee Evan Punton admitted shouting and swearing at police officers and security staff during the near-riot. He was fined £450.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

