St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park Scottish Cup mob

A St Johnstone fan has been found guilty of being part of a mob that clashed with police outside McDiarmid Park.

Aiden Edwards was among a throng of between 50 and 60 supporters who threw pyrotechnics and charged at police after the Perth side’s historic double cup win in May 2021.

The 23-year-old denied any wrongdoing, insisting he was only at the stadium to welcome his team back from Hampden.

Following a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court, Edwards was found guilty of a breach of the peace charge.

He has a previous conviction for a similar football-related offence from six years ago.

Edwards, who has been banned from attending all Saints games since he was charged in 2021, will be sentenced later this month.

Police ‘outnumbered’

PC Mark Hall told the trial a crowd of supporters gathered near the crematorium, across the road from the North Gate entrance to McDiarmid Park.

“They were being rowdy, singing and shouting.

“Prior to the team bus arriving, there were pyrotechnics being thrown onto the road.”

When the coach turned into the stadium, stewards tried to close the gate behind it.

“The group ran towards the gate and burst through it,” said PC Hall, 36.

“They started throwing missiles towards us.

“I wouldn’t say it was part of any celebrations.

“I heard someone shout ‘f*** the police’.”

The officer added: “We had to retreat behind the second security fence.

“The missiles didn’t strike me but they landed close to me. One of my colleagues was hit.”

PC Hall said he felt concerned for his own safety.

“We called for the operational support unit to attend because we felt outnumbered,” he said.

Caught on security camera

The court was shown CCTV of the altercation.

In the footage, Edwards is seen moving with the group, climbing on the North Gate and following the team bus into the secured area.

At one point, an unidentified St Johnstone player comes to greet the supporters, causing the group to surge forwards.

Edwards is then seen grabbing the fence with both hands.

When mounted police arrive, he appears to encourage other fans to move back.

Did not ‘disassociate’ with group

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said: “I fully accept that Mr Edwards was not throwing anything but he was part of the crowd.

“He was actively participating in this group.

“He’s there at the start, he’s there at the end.

“There would have been multiple opportunities for him to disassociate himself from what was going on.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said Edwards and other supporters “did not act in a criminal fashion”.

He said: “He is not masked, he does not throw any items and he does not have a pyrotechnic.

“His actions throughout are consistently those of a football supporter watching his team arrive home after a very unusual achievement.”

Sheriff David Hall told Edwards: “I am satisfied that you were part of this group and did act in a way that amounted to a breach of the peace.”

Noting Edwards got a similar football-related conviction six years ago, he deferred sentence for background reports.

The sheriff said he would continue consideration of a football banning order.

Previous convictions

Edwards, of Weavers’ Well, Perth, is among the last supporters to be prosecuted in connection with the disturbance.

In June 2022, father-of-three Anthony Green was the first to admit his involvement.

The 43-year-old was one of only a few men caught on CCTV who was not wearing a mask.

He was fined £3,000 but Sheriff Lindsay Foulis did not ban him from attending football matches.

His fine was reduced following an appeal.

“This sort of behaviour needs to be stamped out,” the sheriff said.

Four weeks later, Lindsay William-Bayley pleaded guilty to the breach of the peace charge.

The court heard the 28-year-old was “no instigator or ringleader” but “got caught up in the melee”.

Sheriff Kirsty Hood fined him £270 but she also ruled out a football ban.

In October, Lewis Macleod was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work for his limited involvement in the disorder.

Earlier this year, SFA referee Evan Punton admitted shouting and swearing at police officers and security staff during the near-riot. He was fined £450.

