A9 closed after crash north of Dalnaspidal

The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash north of Dalnaspidal.

The incident happened near Drumochter Pass shortly before 6am on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics are currently in attendance.

The incident is affecting Megabus services, which are being terminated at Perth heading north.

Passengers can use tickets on board trains.

Northbound passengers will go as far as Perth Broxden where shuttle buses will go round to the train station with ticket acceptance from Scot Rail. Southbound will operate Inverness-Aviemore train station to continue the journey South. #MegabusUpdates https://t.co/1Ssw0GPI4K — megabusUK (@megabusuk) August 1, 2023

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route and prepare for longer than normal journey times.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45am on Tuesday, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A9 near to Drumochter Pass.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”