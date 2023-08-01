Beachfront Broughty Ferry flat has uninterrupted views over the Tay

A beachfront Broughty Ferry flat that offers uninterrupted views over the Tay has gone up for sale.

The property, on Fisher Street, is set over the first and second floors of the building.

Its stunning waterfront location means prospective buyers need only cross the road dip their toes in the water.

And the home may be ideal for a member of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew – as the RNLI station is just a few yards away.

The flat has its own private main door entrance along with an entrance porch and a hall.

The living/dining room on the second floor faces south, over the water, offering a spectacular vista of the Tay and Fife.

Brickwork on the walls at either end of the room and a fireplace ensure it retains plenty of character, offering a cosy cottage feel.

Back on the first floor is a modern kitchen and two double bedrooms, which also offer views out over the water.

A generous dressing room and a shower room complete the property.

There is also a shared courtyard garden.

Ideal for couples, small families or even those looking for a holiday home, the flat would also be perfect for anyone who enjoys keeping active.

A new walking and cycling path was recently completed on Fisher Street as part of the Broughty Ferry flood defences project.

The flat, described by Thorntons as having an “enviable” setting, is on the market for offers over £225,000.

It joins a number of properties on the market with amazing views throughout Tayside and Fife – including a beachfront property in Elie.