Beachfront Broughty Ferry flat has uninterrupted views over the Tay

The flat on Fisher Street is also a stone's throw from the RNLI lifeboat station.

By Chloe Burrell
The outside of the two-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.
The flat on Fisher Street has uninterrupted views of the Tay. Image: Thorntons

A beachfront Broughty Ferry flat that offers uninterrupted views over the Tay has gone up for sale.

The property, on Fisher Street, is set over the first and second floors of the building.

Its stunning waterfront location means prospective buyers need only cross the road dip their toes in the water.

And the home may be ideal for a member of the Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew – as the RNLI station is just a few yards away.

The flat has its own private main door entrance along with an entrance porch and a hall.

The communal courtyard garden of the Broughty Ferry home.
The communal courtyard garden and entrance to the flat. Image: Thorntons

The living/dining room on the second floor faces south, over the water, offering a spectacular vista of the Tay and Fife.

Brickwork on the walls at either end of the room and a fireplace ensure it retains plenty of character, offering a cosy cottage feel.

The living room of the Broughty Ferry home.
The spacious living/dining room is south-facing and looks out to the Tay. Image: Thorntons
The dining room of the Broughty Ferry home.
The room has plenty of character. Image: Thorntons

Back on the first floor is a modern kitchen and two double bedrooms, which also offer views out over the water.

A generous dressing room and a shower room complete the property.

There is also a shared courtyard garden.

The kitchen in the Broughty Ferry home.
The modern kitchen. Image: Thorntons
One bedroom in the Broughty Ferry home.
One of two bedrooms in the property with views over the water. Image: Thorntons
One bedroom in the Broughty Ferry home.
The other bedroom, which also has space for a double bed. Image: Thorntons
The upstairs shower room in the Broughty Ferry home.
The flat’s shower room. Image: Thorntons

Ideal for couples, small families or even those looking for a holiday home, the flat would also be perfect for anyone who enjoys keeping active.

A new walking and cycling path was recently completed on Fisher Street as part of the Broughty Ferry flood defences project.

General view of Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry including the beachfront flat and the lifeboat station
The flat, left, is just yards from the lifeboat station on the right. Image: Google Street View
View over the Tay from Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry
The view over the Tay from Fisher Street. Image: Google Street View

The flat, described by Thorntons as having an “enviable” setting, is on the market for offers over £225,000.

It joins a number of properties on the market with amazing views throughout Tayside and Fife – including a beachfront property in Elie.

