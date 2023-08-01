Man, 58, arrested after disturbance at Kirkcaldy hotel

A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at a Kirkcaldy hotel.

Police were called to the Beveridge Park Hotel on Abbotshall Road just after 11pm on Monday.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

‘Loads of police’ at Kirkcaldy hotel

Locals told of seeing several police units blocking off the roads around the hotel.

One poster on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page said: “Loads of police at Beveridge Park Hotel.

“Roads around it blocked off by police.”

Another said there was also an ambulance incident response unit in the car park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Monday we received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Beveridge Park Hotel has been contacted for comment.