Home News Fife

Man, 58, arrested after disturbance at Kirkcaldy hotel

Police were called to the Beveridge Park Hotel on Monday night.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday. Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A 58-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance at a Kirkcaldy hotel.

Police were called to the Beveridge Park Hotel on Abbotshall Road just after 11pm on Monday.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

‘Loads of police’ at Kirkcaldy hotel

Locals told of seeing several police units blocking off the roads around the hotel.

One poster on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page said: “Loads of police at Beveridge Park Hotel.

“Roads around it blocked off by police.”

Another said there was also an ambulance incident response unit in the car park.

Police outside the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Monday
Police at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.10pm on Monday we received a report of a disturbance at a premises on Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

The Beveridge Park Hotel has been contacted for comment.

