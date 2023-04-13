Courts Perth referee admits role in McDiarmid Park trouble after St Johnstone Scottish Cup glory Evan Punton escaped a football banning order after pleading guilty to causing a breach of the peace at the St Johnstone stadium in May 2021. By Jamie Buchan April 13 2023, 6.00am Share Perth referee admits role in McDiarmid Park trouble after St Johnstone Scottish Cup glory Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4297057/mcdiarmid-referee-punton-johnstone/ Copy Link Evan Punton admitted shouting and swearing at police and security guards. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]