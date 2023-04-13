Dundee scientist’s Parkinson’s pledge after dad’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee scientist’s Parkinson’s pledge after dad’s death

Dundee research scientist Dr Andy Howden changed his career focus to concentrate on Parkinson's after his dad battled with the disease.

By Debbie Clarke
Dundee Parkinson's disease researcher, Dr Andy Howden, has revealed how his dad inspired a career move. Andy pictured with his dad Jim Howden. Image: Supplied.
A Dundee Parkinson’s disease researcher has revealed how his dad’s battle with the incurable condition inspired a career move.

Dr Andy Howden works as a senior research associate in the School of Life Sciences at the University of Dundee.

Speaking for Parkinson’s Awareness Week, the 42-year-old said the memory of his dad, Jim, motivates him in his work every day.

He revealed he shifted his research focus onto Parkinson’s disease following his father’s death in 2014.

Andy was a plant scientist until his father passed away from the condition in 2014.

His work now focuses on links between the immune system and progressive neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

The father-of-three said: “I started in Dundee in immunology so I am interested in the immune system and how it protects us from disease but also how it can go wrong and cause disease.”

Andy moved into the field in 2015.

“I did this strategically because my dad had Parkinson’s and he died from the disease the year before in 2014.

“I really wanted to try and change my research direction to try and tackle disease, particularly Parkinson’s.”

What does Andy’s research work in Dundee involve?

Andy’s research involves trying to identify a biomarker for Parkinson’s in the blood.

Dr Andy Howden, Parkinson’s disease research scientist, at work in Dundee. Image:  University of Dundee.

He explained: “Parkinson’s disease can be difficult to diagnose at the beginning.

“You are looking for symptoms like a tremor or loss of balance.

“But often when someone is diagnosed, they have already had Parkinson’s for a long time.

“It can be doing damage to the brain for many many years before it is picked up.

“So I want to try and see if I can pick up a signature of the disease much earlier.”

Andy will examine blood from a healthy person and compare it with blood from someone who has Parkinson’s, so he can analyse both to see if there is something different in the immune cells, which suggests they have Parkinson’s disease.

The signature acts as a warning sign flagging up that the person has the condition.

Many hope this could help diagnose Parkinson’s much earlier.

Andy said this project, which has been ongoing for a year and a half, is running until the end of the 2023.

How Parkinson’s disease affected Andy’s dad

Jim Howden had Parkinson’s for 20 years after developing the condition in his late 40s.

Andy said: “I was always keen on science and research but it was only after my died in 2014, I really wanted to change what I was doing.

“I wanted to have more of a focus on Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“My dad found it hard with his mobility, for example walking and balance.

“He would fall over quite a lot.

“Speech and sleep becomes impacted.  Mood is also affected so depression is quite a common symptom of Parkinson’s.

“I would see all of those things with my dad.

“He had a really good life living with Parkinson’s but it’s really tough, the last few years especially.

“He died when he was 72.”

New area of Parkinson’s research

Andy said there is currently a lot of interest in the links between the immune system and Parkinson’s.

Dundee Parkinson’s disease researcher, Dr Andy Howden, has revealed how a career move was inspired by his dad. Image: University of Dundee.

He explained: “A new area of research is looking at whether the immune system could cause the disease.

“If I notice a difference in someone’s immune cells – for instance, if they have Parkinson’s versus a healthy individual – could that be a trigger for the disease?

“This is all unknown and things we are exploring.”

Andy said Dundee is a centre of excellence for Parkinson’s research: “Dundee is building up a community of researchers trying to tackle the disease and it is really good to be part of that.”

How Andy’s dad still motivates his research

There have been no new Parkinson’s treatments for decades.

Doctors use some of the same drugs to treat symptoms as they did 30 years ago.

There is also currently no treatment which slows or stops its progression.

“It is frustrating but it is a very complex disease.

“However I am optimistic.

“The pace of the research is increasing so I am hopeful there will be breakthroughs.”

Andy added: “My work is a challenge and research is tough because you don’t just get into the lab and then everything works.

Andy’s dad, Jim Howden. Image: Supplied.

“You have setbacks.

“But I love the challenge and it is very easy for me to get motivated about my work because I have a personal connection.

“What happened to my dad helps keep me going.”

 

