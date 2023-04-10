Parkinson’s disease: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Parkinson’s disease: What is it and what are the symptoms?

What causes the condition, what the main signs to look out for are and how it can be treated.

Around 12,400 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
Around 12,400 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock
By Debbie Clarke

Parkinson’s disease is a condition which sees parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

Around 12,500 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in Scotland and this works out at about one in every 375 adults.

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

But what causes it and what are the symptoms?

What causes Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra.

These nerve cells produce a chemical called dopamine.

Dopamine acts as a messenger between the part of the brain and the nervous system which controls how the body moves.

If these nerve cells become damaged, dopamine is reduced.

This means the part of the brain controlling movement doesn’t work normally and this can cause movements to slow down.

We do not yet know exactly why people get Parkinson’s.

Researchers believe it’s a combination of genetic and environmental factors that cause the dopamine-producing nerve cells to die.

 

What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are:

  • involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremor)
  • slow movement
  • stiff muscles
Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can include memory problems. Image: Shutterstock.

Other symptoms can include:

  • loss of sense of smell
  • sleeping problems
  • balance issues
  • problems with memory
  • depression/anxiety

There is currently no definitive test for diagnosing Parkinson’s.

Who is affected?

Most people with Parkinson’s disease start to develop symptoms when they’re over the age of 50.

Although some people with the condition can first experience symptoms when they’re under 40.

Treatments for Parkinson’s disease

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease.

There is medication available to treat people with Parkinson’s disease. Image: Shutterstock

However, there are treatments on offer to help reduce the main symptoms and maintain quality of life.

Sometimes treatment is not needed in the early stages of the disease as symptoms can be mild.

Treatments can include:

  • medication
  • physiotherapy and occupational therapy
  • brain surgery (in some cases)

 

Where did the name originate?

In 1817 a detailed medical essay was published on the condition by a London doctor called James Parkinson.

Parkinson’s disease was named after him.

His essay was called An Essay on the Shaking Palsy and this recognised Parkinson’s disease as an established medical condition.

Celebrities who have Parkinson’s disease

There have been a number of famous people who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Sir Billy Connelly. Image: Shutterstock

They include:

