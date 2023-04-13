Courts Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits bum note James Tofalli was stopped by police in Angus while pulling his piano from John O'Groats to Land's End. By Ross Gardiner April 13 2023, 6.00am Share Fundraiser in court for ‘driving piano’ on A92 at Arbroath as charity venture hits bum note Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4299103/piano-james-charity-court/ Copy Link James Tofalli was stopped by police near Arbroath. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]