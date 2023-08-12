How LinkedIn helped me seal epic 9000-mile Dundee United move

Emma McMurdo has revealed how LinkedIn helped to seal a switch to Dundee United as the ambitious 20-year-old chases her dream of a career in professional football.

McMurdo is among a swathe of new signings as the Tangerines prepare for their second successive season in ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

And she has taken the most circuitous route to Tannadice.

McMurdo was aged eight when her family emigrated from Glasgow to Perth, Australia. By the age of nine, McMurdo was enrolled in the National Training Centre, which offers an elite pathway to the most talented junior female players in Western Australia.

She shone until under-19 level but, with only one professional side per state, it became opportunities to progress were limited.

And McMurdo illustrated guts and initiative to approach several clubs in Scotland — armed with her CV and a self-made showreel.

“I messaged Harty (Graeme Hart, manager) on LinkedIn firstly,” McMurdo told Courier Sport.

“I just reached out and asked the question. If they say no, then they say no. But if anyone says yes, then you have an opportunity. I did it all myself — messaged, phoned people; just did everything I could for this opportunity.

“I had a resumé of my football career ready to go, then created a showreel that I could send through.

“So, any coaches could make up their mind if they thought I was quality…or otherwise!”

Chasing the dream

Hart evidently made the decision that McMurdo possessed plenty of quality, tabling a contract offer following a successful trial period.

And she had no qualms about making the 9000-mile journey — away from her parents and boyfriend — with a view to crafting a career from football.

Indeed, with last season’s United captain Danni McGinley landing a full-time deal with Hearts during the close-season, there is an increasingly viable pathway.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇺 A reminder of Graeme Hart’s first close season signing earlier today with midfielder Emma McMurdo coming in. ✍️ | #DUFCW pic.twitter.com/TxSQWtM1ZW — Dundee United Football Club Women (@DundeeUnitedFCW) July 5, 2023

“I came to Scotland by myself — and purely for football,” she explained. “At the moment, I’m unemployed and I’m not studying. I am here for the football and that’s helping me find my feet.

“I have faith in myself and think I can make an impact. There is more opportunity here; more professional teams in a smaller area. Football is what I dream of doing for a career and this is the time to try.

“If I wait any longer, that chance could be gone.”

Given her distance from Australia, the camaraderie and friendship she has found at United has been invaluable.

“Coming in and settling in with a team has been massive for me,” added McMurdo. “I’ve found 16 new best friends!”

The Tangerines begin their SWPL1 campaign at Partick Thistle on Sunday, with the encounter televised on BBC Alba (1.10pm kick-off).

McMurdo added: “That is a fantastic platform and, with so many games being shown on TV this season, it’s a chance to showcase the quality throughout the league.”