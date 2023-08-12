How LinkedIn helped me seal epic 9000-mile Dundee United move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How LinkedIn helped me seal epic 9000-mile Dundee United move

McMurdo hopes to shine in her first SWPL campaign.

Summer signing Emma McMurdo at Gussie Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT
By Alan Temple

Emma McMurdo has revealed how LinkedIn helped to seal a switch to Dundee United as the ambitious 20-year-old chases her dream of a career in professional football.

McMurdo is among a swathe of new signings as the Tangerines prepare for their second successive season in ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

And she has taken the most circuitous route to Tannadice.

McMurdo was aged eight when her family emigrated from Glasgow to Perth, Australia. By the age of nine, McMurdo was enrolled in the National Training Centre, which offers an elite pathway to the most talented junior female players in Western Australia.

She shone until under-19 level but, with only one professional side per state, it became opportunities to progress were limited.

And McMurdo illustrated guts and initiative to approach several clubs in Scotland — armed with her CV and a self-made showreel.

United boss Graeme Hart welcomed McMurdo for a trial. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT

“I messaged Harty (Graeme Hart, manager) on LinkedIn firstly,” McMurdo told Courier Sport.

“I just reached out and asked the question. If they say no, then they say no. But if anyone says yes, then you have an opportunity. I did it all myself — messaged, phoned people; just did everything I could for this opportunity.

“I had a resumé of my football career ready to go, then created a showreel that I could send through.

“So, any coaches could make up their mind if they thought I was quality…or otherwise!”

Chasing the dream

Hart evidently made the decision that McMurdo possessed plenty of quality, tabling a contract offer following a successful trial period.

And she had no qualms about making the 9000-mile journey — away from her parents and boyfriend — with a view to crafting a career from football.

Indeed, with last season’s United captain Danni McGinley landing a full-time deal with Hearts during the close-season, there is an increasingly viable pathway.

“I came to Scotland by myself — and purely for football,” she explained. “At the moment, I’m unemployed and I’m not studying. I am here for the football and that’s helping me find my feet.

“I have faith in myself and think I can make an impact. There is more opportunity here; more professional teams in a smaller area. Football is what I dream of doing for a career and this is the time to try.

“If I wait any longer, that chance could be gone.”

The United squad prepare for Sunday’s trip to face Partick Thistle. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT

Given her distance from Australia, the camaraderie and friendship she has found at United has been invaluable.

“Coming in and settling in with a team has been massive for me,” added McMurdo. “I’ve found 16 new best friends!”

The Tangerines begin their SWPL1 campaign at Partick Thistle on Sunday, with the encounter televised on BBC Alba (1.10pm kick-off).

McMurdo added: “That is a fantastic platform and, with so many games being shown on TV this season, it’s a chance to showcase the quality throughout the league.”

