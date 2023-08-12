Best pictures from Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Crowds were out in numbers for the Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens.

The festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, returned to Dundee on Friday after making its made its debut in the City of Discovery last year.

The event combined food, drink and live music to create the ‘world’s biggest sausage party’.

It also included live music from groups Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s.

Here are the best pictures from the event, courtesy of photographer Alan Richardson.