Dundee Best pictures from Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens The event combined food, drink and live music to create the 'world's biggest sausage party'. Friends celebrating a birthday at the the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens. Image: Alan Richardson. By Stephen Eighteen Crowds were out in numbers for the Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. The festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, returned to Dundee on Friday after making its made its debut in the City of Discovery last year. The event combined food, drink and live music to create the 'world's biggest sausage party'. It also included live music from groups Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s. Here are the best pictures from the event, courtesy of photographer Alan Richardson. Hot Dog smiles from two youngsters. Crowds packed into the main stage. Gleadhraich on stage. The festival made a popular return after debuting in Dundee last year. Crowds got into the spirit. Revellers at the event. Sparkling faces. Dressing as a sausage is essential for such an event. Cider time. An orderly queue ahead of the event.
