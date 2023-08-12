Best pictures from Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

The event combined food, drink and live music to create the ‘world’s biggest sausage party’.

Friends celebrating a birthday at the the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens. Image: Alan Richardson.
Friends celebrating a birthday at the the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens. Image: Alan Richardson.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

Crowds were out in numbers for the Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens.

The festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, returned to Dundee on Friday after making its made its debut in the City of Discovery last year.

The event combined food, drink and live music to create the ‘world’s biggest sausage party’.

It also included live music from groups Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s.

Here are the best pictures from the event, courtesy of photographer Alan Richardson.

Hot Dog smiles from two youngsters at the Sausage and Cider Festival took place on Friday Night at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Hot Dog smiles from two youngsters.
Crowds packed into the main stage ofthe Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Crowds packed into the main stage.
Gleadhraich on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Gleadhraich on stage.
The Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
The festival made a popular return after debuting in Dundee last year.
Crowds got into the spirit at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Crowds got into the spirit.
Revellers let loose at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Revellers at the event.
Sparkling decorations at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Sparkling faces.
Dressed as a sausage at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Dressing as a sausage is essential for such an event.
Outside the cider tent at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
Cider time.
Queueing at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Dundee's Slessor Gardens.
An orderly queue ahead of the event.

Conversation