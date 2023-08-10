Full details as Toploader and Dodgy prepare for Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee

Dundee is preparing to welcome back the Sausage and Cider Festival to Slessor Gardens on Friday.

The festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, made its debut in the City of Discovery last year and, soon after, announced it would return.

The festival combines food, drink and live music to create the ‘world’s biggest sausage party’.

It also includes live music from groups Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s.

We have all you need to know ahead of Friday evening’s event.

When does the event take place?

The Sausage and Cider Festival takes place on Friday, August 10 at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

Gates will open at 6pm and last entry is 8pm.

The festival is scheduled to end at 11pm.

What to expect at the Sausage and Cider Festival

As the name suggests, there will be a wide range of ciders from independent makers across the UK, as well as cocktails and beers to choose from.

Additionally, 12 types of sausage flavours and other street food vendors will be available on-site.

The event also boasts a live world-record sausage eating attempt and a red hot chilli peppers eating competition.

Live music at Sausage and Cider Festival

The event will feature a live music stage with a combination of local acts plus some of the UK’s best tribute acts.

Live acts include:

Toploader

Dodgy

Pandar

Darren Poyzer

Gleadhraich

And tribute acts performing songs from:

Queen

ABBA

Sam Fender

Are tickets for the Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee still available?

Tickets for the festival are still available to purchase online.

General Admission will cost £30.

Under 5s can get in for free but a booking fee is still deducted.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years old.

What should I bring?

No food or drink is permitted but spectators may bring one sealed 500ml bottle of water into the event.

Folding camp chairs and blankets are allowed on site.

Valid ID is required at all bars.

The event is a cashless event and vendors will be taking card payments only.

Weather forecast for Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee

Festival goers can expect a warm and cloudy evening in Dundee according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will start as high as 20C and drop slowly as the night draws in.

It is also expected to feel quite humid.

The Waterfront venue will also host Ibiza Orchestra Experience the following evening. Full details of Saturday’s event can be found here.