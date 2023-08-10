Full details as Toploader and Dodgy prepare for Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full details as Toploader and Dodgy prepare for Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee

The festival combines food, drink and live music to create the 'world’s biggest sausage party'.

By Andrew Robson
Sausage and Cider festival at Slessor Gardens
Michael Chamberlain of Simon's Sausage at last years event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Dundee is preparing to welcome back the Sausage and Cider Festival to Slessor Gardens on Friday.

The festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, made its debut in the City of Discovery last year and, soon after, announced it would return.

It also includes live music from groups Toploader and Dodgy, who were popular in the 1990s.

We have all you need to know ahead of Friday evening’s event.

People at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens
Last year’s Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

When does the event take place?

The Sausage and Cider Festival takes place on Friday, August 10 at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens.

Gates will open at 6pm and last entry is 8pm.

The festival is scheduled to end at 11pm.

What to expect at the Sausage and Cider Festival

As the name suggests, there will be a wide range of ciders from independent makers across the UK, as well as cocktails and beers to choose from.

Additionally, 12 types of sausage flavours and other street food vendors will be available on-site.

The event also boasts a live world-record sausage eating attempt and a red hot chilli peppers eating competition.

Sausage eating contest at Sausage and Cider Festival
Sausage eating contest last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Live music at Sausage and Cider Festival

The event will feature a live music stage with a combination of local acts plus some of the UK’s best tribute acts.

Live acts include:

  • Toploader
  • Dodgy
  • Pandar
  • Darren Poyzer
  • Gleadhraich

And tribute acts performing songs from:

  • Queen
  • ABBA
  • Sam Fender

Are tickets for the Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee still available?

Tickets for the festival are still available to purchase online.

General Admission will cost £30.

Under 5s can get in for free but a booking fee is still deducted.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult of at least 21 years old.

Oasus tribute act at Sausage and cider festival dundee
‘Oasus’ tribute act on stage last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

What should I bring?

No food or drink is permitted but spectators may bring one sealed 500ml bottle of water into the event.

Folding camp chairs and blankets are allowed on site.

Valid ID is required at all bars.

The event is a cashless event and vendors will be taking card payments only.

Weather forecast for Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee

Festival goers can expect a warm and cloudy evening in Dundee according to the Met Office.

Temperatures will start as high as 20C and drop slowly as the night draws in.

It is also expected to feel quite humid.

The Waterfront venue will also host Ibiza Orchestra Experience the following evening. Full details of Saturday’s event can be found here.

