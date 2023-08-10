Lesley Grossett: Dundee butcher Gilbert speaks of loss of ‘love of my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Lesley Grossett: Dundee butcher Gilbert speaks of loss of ‘love of my life’

"It was impossible to fall out with Lesley. She was one in a million; the love of my life" - Gilbert Grossett.

By Chris Ferguson
Two pictures of Lesley; one as a child and one in later life.
Lesley Grossett. a former manager at DC Thomson who played a key role with husband Gilbert at Grossett Butchers.

Tributes have been paid to Lesley Grossett, of Dundee business Grossett Butchers, following her death at the age of 58.

She became unwell around 14 weeks ago, was diagnosed with cancer six weeks later after returning from holiday in Rhodes and died peacefully at Ninewells Hospital on July 28.

Lesley and husband Gilbert were both huge motorsport fans and had planned to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary next year at the Dubai Grand Prix.

For many years, Lesley played an important behind-the-scenes role in the family business.

She would handle the accounting side, influence the business direction but also helped out in the shop and made deliveries when needed.

Gilbert said: “It was impossible to fall out with Lesley.

“She was one in a million; the love of my life.”

Publishing career

Lesley had also headed the newspaper home delivery team at DC Thomson for six years before retraining as a financial adviser.

She was born in Dundee in November 1964 to Thomas Mudie, a marine engineering superintendent in the Royal Navy and his wife, Jeanette, a medical receptionist.

Lesley grew up in Elgin Gardens together with brother Bruce, two years her junior, and attended Clepington Primary School.

In 1973, the family moved to Bramley, Surrey, for her father’s job but five years later, the family returned to live in Barnhill and Lesley was among the first intake of pupils at the newly-built Monifieth High School.

Student days

She then went on to study at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and, in 1984, married Mark Lindsay. Son Michael was born in 1989 and although the couple later divorced, they remained good friends.

Lesley later met Gilbert and they married at Mains Castle in 1999. Son, Aaron, was born the same year followed by Harrison in 2002.

Over the years she held a number of sales manager positions including at McCurrach and Maxxium before joining DC Thomson in 2012.

After she left in 2018, she retrained and joined the Mortgage Finance Store, where she worked with her daughter-in-law, Claire, wife of Michael.

Motorsport

Outside work, Lesley was sociable, loved a party and followed F1, MotoGP and British Touring Car races together with Gilbert.

Michael said: “They were regulars at Knockhill for various track days and she supported Gilbert when he had a phase of racing Mini Coopers.

“She would always take our youngest brother Harrison, who was big into Motorcross, to his practice circuits in Cupar and Leuchars as well as for some races across Scotland.

“Her own cars were almost always a little flashy; she loved a convertible and hated when she had to go through the sensible phase to accommodate child seats.”

Michael said his mother was the go-person to ask for advice.

“I don’t think any of us really realised how much she did until now,” he said.

“She was just an always-there mum, loved her late night television and would always have one of the sons on the couch with her from me all the way down to Harrison – and now even her grandson Josh – until way past our bed time.”

Lesley, grandmother to Josh and Kasper, was remembered at a service at Parkgrove crematorium, Friockheim.

You can read the full announcement here.

Conversation