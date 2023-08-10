Royal Mail blunder leaves Perth pupils waiting for exam results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail blunder leaves Perth pupils waiting for exam results

Pupils in Perth faced an anxious wait for exam results after Royal Mail failed to deliver them at the same time as everyone else's.

By Kathryn Anderson
student taking exam.
Exam results day was delayed for pupils in Perth.

Royal Mail has apologised after a number of pupils in Perth failed to receive their exam results on Tuesday.

Students in the Tulloch and Oakbank areas were among those who did not receive their SQA certificates through the post on results day.

Royal Mail carried out an immediate review and said it sent all mail out for delivery on Wednesday following the “isolated local delivery issue” in Perth.

Many parents took to Facebook to see if others had mistakenly got their youngsters’ certificates.

Royal Mail logo on side of van
Royal Mail has said sorry for the Perth exam results delay. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

But as the day wore on it became clear, the certificates would not be landing on doormats as expected.

One frustrated mum said: “It doesn’t look like it will come today now. I don’t know how they could do that? Surely today of all days they’d make sure everyone received their results.”

Perth exam results delay was ‘isolated incident’

An SQA spokesperson said: “Royal Mail has confirmed that this is an isolated, local delivery issue and that they have taken swift action to ensure candidates now receive their results as soon as possible.

“If any affected candidates wish to know their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.

“Alternatively, they can call SQA’s Candidate Advice Line on 0345 279 1000 and one of our colleagues will be able to help.”

SQA logo

Royal Mail sincerely apologised for the inconvenience.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm there was an issue with the service in the Tulloch and Oakbank areas.

“As soon as we were made aware, an immediate review was carried out and as of today (Wednesday) all mail is out for delivery. They will join the more than 100,000 results that were successfully delivered yesterday.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Perth exam results delay ‘may have exacerbated anxiety’

A text service is available for pupils to receive their results. But not all pupils had signed up for it much to their regret – and their parent’s frustration.

Perth City North councillor John Rebbeck convenes the learning and families committee.

Councillor John Rebbeck.
Councillor John Rebbeck.

He said: “Results day is an anxious time for pupils and their parents and I can appreciate how any delay may exacerbate that anxiety, despite the best efforts of our posties.

“That’s why the SQA introduced the text alert system, which seems to be working well. Pupils or their parents can also phone their school for support as there will usually be staff in.

“I hope that everyone has had their results by now and I congratulate everyone on their achievements, despite the challenges of recent years.

“For those who may be disappointed in their results, I’d just remind them there is No Wrong Path and help and advice is always available.”

