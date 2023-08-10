Scott Banks ‘blown away’ by St. Pauli roar as former Dundee United kid embarks on German adventure

Former Dundee United youngster Scott Banks has joined German second tier side St. Pauli on a season-long loan.

The Crystal Palace winger was in demand following an impressive campaign with Bradford City last term, with Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers both credited with an interest in recent days.

However, the 21-year-old opted to make the switch to the 2.Bundesliga after being “blown away” by the club’s famous fanbase during a recent trip to the Millerntor-Stadion.

Banks, who penned a new deal with Palace prior to the move, could make his league debut when St. Pauli visit Greuther Fürth on August 19.

He told St. Pauli’s official website: “I was here for the last game against Dusseldorf. I was blown away by the support.

“It was incredible and I can’t wait to walk out there and be part of that atmosphere. It’s so exciting and I’ve not seen anything like it, really.”

History

Scotland under-21 ace Banks emerged through the youth ranks at United and, fresh from an impressive loan stint at Clyde in 2018/19, made his senior debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

He went on to make four appearances for United before joining Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

Banks has been farmed out for spells with Alloa and Dunfermline, but his loan at Valley Parade was his most successful by far — notching six goals and three assists from 34 games.