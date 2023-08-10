Fife jobs saved as Scottish start-up unveils bold plan to grow UK ‘hub’ for sustainable seaweed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Fife jobs saved as Scottish start-up unveils bold plan to grow UK ‘hub’ for sustainable seaweed

New firm Seaweed Enterprises says the market in Scotland is 'under-invested' and largely untapped.

By Keith Findlay
Pete Higgins, chief executive of Seaweed Enterprises, gets stuck into his first harvest.
Pete Higgins, chief executive of Seaweed Enterprises, gets stuck into his first harvest. Image: Beeline PR/Mike Wilkinson

A Scottish start-up has unveiled bold plans to “cultivate” a processing “hub” for the UK’s fast-growing seaweed industry.

Seaweed Enterprises has begun by snapping up the assets of failed Fife firm Mara Seaweed, saving seven jobs in Glenrothes.

Mara’s seaweed was sustainably sourced under Crown Estate licence from a 20-mile stretch of coastline around the East Neuk of Fife.

The new venture has ambitions to become the UK’s leading harvesting and processing “hub” for seaweed, serving farmers across Scotland and other locations around Britain.

Firm will maintain supplies across Scotland

A spokeswoman for the new business said it would, as Mara did, continue to supply customers including Jimmy Buchan’s Amity Fish Company in Peterhead, The Lobster Shop, Johnshaven, and The Mains of Drum, an independent garden centre in Banchory.

She added: “They are also looking forward to starting new conversations and negotiations with national and local authority agencies including Aberdeenshire Council.”

Seaweed Enterprises carries out harvesting at one of its sites on the Fife coast.
Seaweed Enterprises carries out harvesting at one of its sites on the Fife coast. Image: Beeline PR/Mike Wilkinson

Seaweed Enterprises is co-founded and led by chief executive Pete Higgins, whose CV boasts a raft of firms he either launched on his own or with others. In 2019 he co-founded Springboard Scotland to help other businesses grow faster. Edinburgh-based Petaurum Ventures was launched the same year to help companies raise investment.

More recently, the 58-year-old businessman had a 15-month spell as CEO of Cupar-based vegan snack firm Growers Garden.

Mr Higgins is also a guest professor at the Zhejiang Yuexiu University of Foreign Language in China and executive team member at entrepreneurs group WeDO Scotland.

New business bolstered by Mara experience

Joining him at Seaweed Enterprises are two members of Mara’s senior management team, Arnie Sathiy and Clare Dean, with several years’ practical and commercial experience in the seaweed industry.

Their new business has already secured private investment to roll out its business plan.

It is hoped the firm will become a major seaweed processing hub, supporting sustainable business growth for the sector, using “market-leading technology”.

Big investment planned for Glenrothes

The company said “significant” investment in its Glenrothes site was key to its plans.

It aims to scale up the production of a range of species in demand from “a vast array of offtake channels already looking to seaweed for sustainable solutions”.

Mr Higgins said: “Seaweed is an extraordinarily beneficial natural resource whose potential is not yet fully realised.

“This is a tremendously exciting time for Seaweed Enterprises and the sustainable seaweed sector as a whole.

“Our state-of-the-art facility will offer not only volume much needed by many customers but, importantly, the versatility and refinement for higher value items.”

Pete Higgins.
Pete Higgins. Inage: Beeline PR/Mike Wilkinson

The global market for seaweed, either for eating or its use in cosmetics and healthcare products, was estimated to be worth nearly £14 billion in 2021. Experts say it is continuing to grow by around 10.5% a year.

According to Seaweed Enterprises, the industry in Scotland is “still an under-invested, untapped and highly fragmented” sector. The firm added: “Seaweed is a potent and abundant ocean resource packed full of nutritional, cosmetic and pharmaceutical benefits, as well as being an agricultural asset as both a fertiliser and foodstuff.”

Mara hit ‘severe’ cash crunch

Administrators for Mara had signalled “considerable” interest in the assets, with more than 20 inquiries received, before a closing date for offers on July 7.

FRP Advisory said the seaweed firm’s collapse in June was triggered by “severe” working capital issues following the withdrawal of funding for an expansion project.

Welcoming its sale, joint administrator Callum Carmichael said: “It is particularly rewarding that seven jobs have been saved and the future of an innovative food processing business has been secured.”

