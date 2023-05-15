The former Dundee United kid dreaming of Wembley following man of the match playoff performance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks is desperate for the chance to light up Wembley following a standout showing in Bradford’s victory over Carlisle United.

Banks, 21, teed up the only goal of the game for ex-Hearts favourite Jamie Walker as the Bantams secured a precious first-leg advantage in the League Two playoff semi-final.

The gifted winger, on loan from Crystal Palace, was also presented with the man of the match award following his sparkling showing on Sunday.

I would love to go there and show what I can do on a stage like that. Scott Banks

Bradford travel to Brunton Park for the return on Saturday afternoon, with the victors facing either Stockport County or Callum Hendry’s Salford City in the final under the famous Wembley arches on May 28.

Valley Parade goes wild! 🔊 A brilliant finish from Jamie Walker! 💥 pic.twitter.com/p8GyBWkOw4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 14, 2023

Speaking to Sky Sports after the triumph, Banks beamed: “It would be a special day for everyone (to get to Wembley). We’ve all been talking about how much we’d love to go there.

“On a personal note, I’ve never been there and I would love to show what I can do on a stage like that.

“We just have to get the job done next week and then hopefully look forward to the game at Wembley.”

Impact

Scotland under-21 ace Banks emerged through the youth ranks at United and, fresh from an impressive loan stint at Clyde in 2018/19, made his senior debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

He went on to make four appearances for United before joining Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

Banks has been farmed out for spells with Alloa and Dunfermline, but his latest loan at Valley Parade has been his most successful by far — notching six goals and three assists from 33 games.