Sausage festival and Ibiza Orchestra Live returning to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sausage festival and Ibiza Orchestra Live returning to Dundee

By James Simpson
November 14 2022, 10.39am Updated: January 20 2023, 10.26am
Revellers at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee in May. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Revellers at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Dundee in May. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Two popular outdoor events are returning to Dundee’s Waterfront in July.

Promoters of the Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra Live have confirmed plans to come back to Slessor Gardens.

Thousands of revellers enjoyed the events when they took place in Dundee for the first time in May last year, despite some wet weather.

Michael Chamberlain of Simon’s Sausage at this year’s event. Image : Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The sausage festival included live tribute acts and a range of stalls selling food and drink.

Meanwhile the Ibiza event saw dance classics reworked and played by a live orchestra.

Now it has been confirmed that the Sausage and Cider Festival returns to Dundee on Friday July 7.

Ibiza Orchestra Live will be held the following day – Saturday July 8.

The events had originally been advertised for August, however organisers now say they will go ahead the previous month.

Sausage festival organisers promise ‘incredible’ event

Tom Cullen, marketing manager, said: “We are excited to bring the Ibiza Orchestra experience to Dundee again, to share their unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer – as well as incredible support acts and a lively atmosphere.”

A statement on the sausage festival’s website says revellers can expect another “incredible” event.

It says: “The incredible Sausage and Cider Festival will arrive in Dundee for a huge outdoor festival hosted in Slessor Gardens… with over 50 meters of bars with an amazing range of craft cider from around the UK, cocktails, and beers.

“Plus great food vendors with 12-plus types of sausage flavours, and other street food vendors are available on site.”

Ibiza Orchestra Live at Slessor Gardens in May. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ibiza Orchestra Live plans to take revellers through three decades of White Isle classics – all delivered by 26 musicians.

It will feature tracks from artists like Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk and Robert Miles.

The only other event confirmed for Slessor Gardens in 2023 so far is Bastille – who will perform on July 29.

Organisers of Dundee Summer Sessions, which was held at the venue for the first time in 2022, have yet to confirm their plans for this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women 'not fit to be police officer'
Missing Dundee man John Rolfe
Missing Dundee man, 47, may have travelled to London
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rosie H Sullivan Dundee gig Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. na. Supplied by 7A MGMT Date; Unknown
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub
Post Thumbnail
Big cat fears saw Dundonians vow to shoot the 'Beast of Byron Street'
1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away each week in the UK.
Why are 'disposable' vapes so bad for the environment?
Former Tayside police officer Angela Wilson. Image: Andrew Cawley
Former senior Tayside officer brands Police Scotland 'foolhardy' over vetting of staff
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife

Most Read

1
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
2
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
3
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
4
John Mahon and Adam Montgomery. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson opens up on John Mahon exit to Sligo Rovers…
5
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
6
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over ‘threatening’ Dundee gangster tweets
7
The quartet who scaled the Forth Bridge arrive at court.
Friends’ ‘spur of the moment’ Forth Bridge climb sparked helicopter response
8
Plans for £6m Perth business park near Broxden roundabout featuring Scotland's largest electric and hydrogen car charging station. Image: West Coast Estates.
Perth plans for Scotland’s largest electric car charging station
9
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
10
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…

More from The Courier

The area affected by the power cut. Image: SSEN Power Track
Hundreds of Perth properties could be left without power for most of day
Robert Burns' Auld Lang Syne was the song that brought Mairi to international attention.
Mairi Campbell a perfect Burns Night show for Perth
Ewan Law was caught after the L-plates prank.
L-plates prank proves costly for Fife drug-driver
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Icebreaker Meltdown Picture shows; Luis Alcada. na. Supplied by Icebreaker Dundee Date; 06/02/2022
Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside 'Meltdown' for mental health
A picture of an old bridge over a river in the Scottish highlands
Holiday destinations in Scotland you don't want to miss out on
Sean Adarkwa is enjoying life at Arbroath under Dick Campbell. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
VIDEO: Sean Adarkwa gears up for Arbroath Championship survival fight by reading war books
Kieran Freeman expects a tough challenge at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reckons fate of ex Dundee trio underlines Dundee United's University challenge
Beaver damage to a tree in Jackie's garden.
Perthshire pensioner fears garden beaver damage is danger to life
Strathallan Primary pupil Jay Edmiston has been given a Courier Gold Star for raising over £1200 for good causes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston, 8, gets a Courier Gold Star for his fundraising
Rafa Nadal was in agony in Australia. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I retired on my own terms - Rafa Nadal's battle with Novak…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented