Sausage festival and Ibiza Orchestra Live returning to Dundee

Two popular outdoor events are returning to Dundee’s Waterfront in July.

Promoters of the Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra Live have confirmed plans to come back to Slessor Gardens.

Thousands of revellers enjoyed the events when they took place in Dundee for the first time in May last year, despite some wet weather.

The sausage festival included live tribute acts and a range of stalls selling food and drink.

Meanwhile the Ibiza event saw dance classics reworked and played by a live orchestra.

Now it has been confirmed that the Sausage and Cider Festival returns to Dundee on Friday July 7.

Ibiza Orchestra Live will be held the following day – Saturday July 8.

The events had originally been advertised for August, however organisers now say they will go ahead the previous month.

Sausage festival organisers promise ‘incredible’ event

Tom Cullen, marketing manager, said: “We are excited to bring the Ibiza Orchestra experience to Dundee again, to share their unique take on some of the best music that Ibiza has to offer – as well as incredible support acts and a lively atmosphere.”

A statement on the sausage festival’s website says revellers can expect another “incredible” event.

It says: “The incredible Sausage and Cider Festival will arrive in Dundee for a huge outdoor festival hosted in Slessor Gardens… with over 50 meters of bars with an amazing range of craft cider from around the UK, cocktails, and beers.

“Plus great food vendors with 12-plus types of sausage flavours, and other street food vendors are available on site.”

Ibiza Orchestra Live plans to take revellers through three decades of White Isle classics – all delivered by 26 musicians.

It will feature tracks from artists like Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk and Robert Miles.

The only other event confirmed for Slessor Gardens in 2023 so far is Bastille – who will perform on July 29.

Organisers of Dundee Summer Sessions, which was held at the venue for the first time in 2022, have yet to confirm their plans for this year.