PICTURES: Crowds flock to ‘world’s biggest sausage party’ in Dundee

By Katy Scott & Katherine Ferries
May 21 2022, 11.08am Updated: May 21 2022, 11.31am
Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. Pictures by Kenny Smith / DCT Media
Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. Pictures by Kenny Smith / DCT Media

Hundreds flocked to the “world’s biggest sausage party” in Dundee’s Slessor Gardens on Friday night.

The Sausage and Cider Fest – which has toured 50 locations across the UK – promised revellers eating competitions, live music and “world class DJs”.

Tribute bands such as the Oasis and Biffy McClyro played to crowds sampling a variety of ciders and sausages throughout the night.

The controversial festival was the first event to be held in Slessor Gardens this year.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to bring you the best pictures from the night.

Michael Chamberlain of Simon’s sausage prepares the flavoured sausages.
Shaun Sievwight on his way to winning the sausage eating contest.
Tribute band Biffy McClyro on stage
Festival goers enjoy the show
Weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits of the festival goers too much.
All smiles as fans enjoy the festival
Mark From Arbroath came prepared for the weather but was he prepared for the Chilli eating contest.
Zoe and Lesley from Dundee participating in the Chilli eating contest
Lesley from Dundee participating in the Chilli eating contest
Zoe from Dundee celebrates winning the Chilli eating contest
Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens.
Tribute band The Killaz perform at the festival
Damp weather but all fun and smiles
The weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits
Tribute Band Oasus on stage
There’s no place like the festival grounds
There’s no time for talking, so let’s dance like nobody is watching
Let’s go where the music never ends
Ashley Ross and Sean McGregor Dundee enjoy the entertainment
Left to right is Michelle, Lesley, Pamela and Elaine from Dundee in party mood
Luce McIntyre enjoying the entertainment
Babs Penman and Scott Ness enjoying the festival
Weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits of the festival goers too much as they were out celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Eilidh Watson, Claire Hamilton and Ellen Smyth having a great time.
I just go where the music takes me
Selfies and music
Shaun Sievwight after winning the sausage eating contest.
All aboard the music festival express
Making memories
Good music. Good friends. Good vibes.

