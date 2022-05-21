PICTURES: Crowds flock to ‘world’s biggest sausage party’ in Dundee By Katy Scott & Katherine Ferries May 21 2022, 11.08am Updated: May 21 2022, 11.31am Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. Pictures by Kenny Smith / DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds flocked to the “world’s biggest sausage party” in Dundee’s Slessor Gardens on Friday night. The Sausage and Cider Fest – which has toured 50 locations across the UK – promised revellers eating competitions, live music and “world class DJs”. Tribute bands such as the Oasis and Biffy McClyro played to crowds sampling a variety of ciders and sausages throughout the night. The controversial festival was the first event to be held in Slessor Gardens this year. Our photographer Kenny Smith was there to bring you the best pictures from the night. Michael Chamberlain of Simon’s sausage prepares the flavoured sausages. Shaun Sievwight on his way to winning the sausage eating contest. Tribute band Biffy McClyro on stage Festival goers enjoy the show Weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits of the festival goers too much. All smiles as fans enjoy the festival Mark From Arbroath came prepared for the weather but was he prepared for the Chilli eating contest. Zoe and Lesley from Dundee participating in the Chilli eating contest Lesley from Dundee participating in the Chilli eating contest Zoe from Dundee celebrates winning the Chilli eating contest Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens. Tribute band The Killaz perform at the festival Damp weather but all fun and smiles The weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits Tribute Band Oasus on stage There’s no place like the festival grounds There’s no time for talking, so let’s dance like nobody is watching Let’s go where the music never ends Ashley Ross and Sean McGregor Dundee enjoy the entertainment Left to right is Michelle, Lesley, Pamela and Elaine from Dundee in party mood Luce McIntyre enjoying the entertainment Babs Penman and Scott Ness enjoying the festival Weather didn’t manage to dampen the spirits of the festival goers too much as they were out celebrating a friend’s birthday. Eilidh Watson, Claire Hamilton and Ellen Smyth having a great time. I just go where the music takes me Selfies and music Shaun Sievwight after winning the sausage eating contest. All aboard the music festival express Making memories Good music. Good friends. Good vibes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront concerts? Ibiza Orchestra Live: What to expect from Dundee Slessor Gardens concert 4 quirky things you can do at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival this weekend Pictures: Party-goers flock to city as Dundee Dance Event makes May Day return