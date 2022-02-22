‘World’s biggest sausage party’ to be held in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘World’s biggest sausage party’ to be held in Dundee

By Matteo Bell
February 22 2022, 5.29pm Updated: February 23 2022, 9.22am
The event will feature different flavours and types of sausages.
The ‘world’s biggest sausage party’ is coming to Dundee later this year.

The people behind Sausage and Cider Fest say they will pitch up at Slessor Gardens in May, but tickets are not yet on sale.

The festival – which has toured 50 locations across the UK – promises eating competitions, live music and “world class DJs”.

The sausage festival is coming to Dundee this May.

A statement on the festival’s website says: “For the very first time, Sausage and Cider Fest arrives in Dundee at an amazing outdoor venue.

“With incredible live music, huge bars featuring 20+ ciders, 15+ incredible sausages [and] on-stage eating competitions.”

Live music will also be performed by tribute bands such as the Subarctic Monkeys and Shoasis.

‘Underwhelmed and disappointed’

The festival’s website promises “a variety of sausage and ciders flavours from around the world”.

But sausage-lovers who have attended the festival at other locations have deemed the event “overpriced” and “a rip off”.

The festival currently holds a 1.8 star rating on Trustpilot, with 78% of reviewers rating the event “poor”.

One reviewer who attended in Liverpool last November said: “Travelled from Manchester down to Liverpool for the Sausage and Cider festival to be massively underwhelmed and disappointed.

Many reviewers were unhappy with the event.

“Advertised 13 different types of sausage, there were only a handful of different flavours and most had run out within two hours of being there.

“Thought the drinks selection was very limited also and extortionately priced.

“Won’t be attending again and advise others to avoid unless you want to be extremely disappointed.”

Reviewers also slammed the festival’s use of drinks tokens, with one adding: “All of the sad stalls charge for things in ‘tokens’ with the smallest amount you can buy being £30.

“If you’ve already forked out for a crazy ticket price you either cut your losses and walk out straight away (like we did) or shell out more money for cider in a plastic cup and go stand around awkwardly with the rest of them.”

Ticket sales

While the event has been announced by organisers on social media, tickets are yet to go on sale.

The world’s biggest sausage party arrives in Dundee for the very first time!Sign up for 50% off tickets…

Posted by Sausage and Cider Festival – Dundee on Monday, 21 February 2022

Admission to the 18+ event costs £20. However, those who register to buy tickets as soon as they are available will get 50% off.

Nobody from Sausage and Cider Fest responded to a request for comment.

Dundee City Council did not confirm if licences for the event at Slessor Gardens have been issued.

