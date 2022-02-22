‘World’s biggest sausage party’ to be held in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The ‘world’s biggest sausage party’ is coming to Dundee later this year.

The people behind Sausage and Cider Fest say they will pitch up at Slessor Gardens in May, but tickets are not yet on sale.

The festival – which has toured 50 locations across the UK – promises eating competitions, live music and “world class DJs”.

A statement on the festival’s website says: “For the very first time, Sausage and Cider Fest arrives in Dundee at an amazing outdoor venue.

“With incredible live music, huge bars featuring 20+ ciders, 15+ incredible sausages [and] on-stage eating competitions.”

Live music will also be performed by tribute bands such as the Subarctic Monkeys and Shoasis.

‘Underwhelmed and disappointed’

The festival’s website promises “a variety of sausage and ciders flavours from around the world”.

But sausage-lovers who have attended the festival at other locations have deemed the event “overpriced” and “a rip off”.

The festival currently holds a 1.8 star rating on Trustpilot, with 78% of reviewers rating the event “poor”.

One reviewer who attended in Liverpool last November said: “Travelled from Manchester down to Liverpool for the Sausage and Cider festival to be massively underwhelmed and disappointed.

“Advertised 13 different types of sausage, there were only a handful of different flavours and most had run out within two hours of being there.

“Thought the drinks selection was very limited also and extortionately priced.

“Won’t be attending again and advise others to avoid unless you want to be extremely disappointed.”

Reviewers also slammed the festival’s use of drinks tokens, with one adding: “All of the sad stalls charge for things in ‘tokens’ with the smallest amount you can buy being £30.

“If you’ve already forked out for a crazy ticket price you either cut your losses and walk out straight away (like we did) or shell out more money for cider in a plastic cup and go stand around awkwardly with the rest of them.”

Ticket sales

While the event has been announced by organisers on social media, tickets are yet to go on sale.

The world’s biggest sausage party arrives in Dundee for the very first time!Sign up for 50% off tickets… Posted by Sausage and Cider Festival – Dundee on Monday, 21 February 2022

Admission to the 18+ event costs £20. However, those who register to buy tickets as soon as they are available will get 50% off.

Nobody from Sausage and Cider Fest responded to a request for comment.

Dundee City Council did not confirm if licences for the event at Slessor Gardens have been issued.