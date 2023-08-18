REBECCA BAIRD: ‘FAST’ campaign wasn’t enough to save Tony from a fatal stroke in a hospital corridor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: ‘FAST’ campaign wasn’t enough to save Tony from a fatal stroke in a hospital corridor

The public must be made aware of rarer stroke symptoms before more lives are lost, writes Rebecca Baird.

Anthony 'Tony' Bundy, who died aged 53 after suffering a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke. Image: Anthea Bundy/DC Thomson.
Anthony 'Tony' Bundy, who died aged 53 after suffering a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke. Image: Anthea Bundy/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“Well, did you make any friends?”

It’s the question every parent asks their kid after the first day of school, and my mum was no different.

It was the year 2000, and that morning I had tearfully trudged through my primary school gates, heart pounding, terrified that I’d be called on to speak and start crying again.

That morning, I was placed in the ‘red’ group along with three other nervous five-year-olds. One of them, thank goodness, was Anthea.

A throwback to simpler times: Anthea, left, with Rebecca, sometime in the early noughties. Image: Anthea Bundy.
Anthea and Rebecca were matching maids of honour in the 2006 centenary Children’s Day in Grangemouth. Image: Anthea Bundy.

My polar opposite – tall where I was tiny, bold where I was shy, silly where I was serious – she chatted away all day to me. I didn’t have to open my mouth once.

And when we were released into the crowd of waiting mums, she waved, smiled and pointed at me.

I knew she was saying the same thing to her mum as I was to mine: “Yeah, I made a friend. That’s her.”

Rebecca Baird with childhood friend Anthea Bundy, who is raising awareness of rare stroke symptoms after losing her dad suddenly. Image: Rebecca Baird.

That was 23 years ago, and for all that time – from school presentations to nights out – she has talked so I didn’t have to. That’s real friendship. But why am I telling you this?

Anthea’s father, Anthony, died seven weeks ago.

He was 53 years old and was spending his Sunday shopping in Costco when he suffered a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke.

After four days during which he was unresponsive, Tony’s life support was turned off. My oldest friend lost her best friend, her namesake and her dad.

Anthea Bundy with her later father Anthony (Tony) Bundy, who died age 53 after suffering a Basilar Artery Ischaemic Stroke. Image: Anthea Bundy.

And we all know that this isn’t unusual. That all around the world right now, people are having their lives dismantled by tragedy and sickness and grief. People die all the time.

But Tony didn’t have to die right then. His death was, in the eyes of his family, entirely preventable.

‘FAST’ is not catch-all for stroke symptoms

Before the day of his major stroke, Tony had sought medical advice after taking a ‘funny turn’ at work. For around 20 minutes, he had suffered dizziness, vertigo, nausea and an inability to stand.

He was assessed and told not to worry, as he hadn’t met the ‘FAST’ criteria for a stroke: ‘facial weakness, arm weakness, speech problems – time to call 999’.

When he took the same kind of ‘funny turn’ that Sunday in Costco, Tony complained of numbness in his legs, suffered a lack of control in his eye movements, and suffered from slowed – but not slurred – speech.

But he could move his arms, and his facial muscles were responsive.

Anthony and Anthea were thick as thieves. Image: Anthea Bundy.

At first, an ambulance wouldn’t come and get him. He was not exhibiting stroke symptoms.

Later, while he waited in a hospital corridor, Tony experienced constant vomiting, and continued to speak much more slowly than usual. For several hours, he couldn’t stand; still, he didn’t slur his words.

Moments before Tony slipped into the unresponsive state which would ultimately end his life, he screamed out to Anthea: ‘My ears! My ears!’ and clutched at his ears as if they were aching.

His face dropped, then his arms. He was now exhibiting stroke symptoms.

He was a man, not a diagnosis

By the time he was moved to a stroke unit, Anthea had heard the last words she ever would from her father. This man who had driven her across the country at all hours of the day and night for dance competitions, and strung doughnuts from the ceiling for us to jump up and catch with our teeth at Halloween.

A man who loved football, barbecues, and his little dog Bytsey.

Tony, 53, was known as the life of the party. Image: Anthea Bundy.

A husband, father, grandad and – as of just two months before he died – a business owner.

All of that, lost, because he wasn’t displaying the ‘correct’ symptoms for the diagnosis which most likely could have saved his life.

It is beyond words. Which is why my friend Anthea and her family have, bravely and quickly, turned to action.

It is their hope that Public Health Scotland will conduct a review of the FAST campaign so that it can incorporate the symptoms of the rarer kind of stroke that Tony suffered.

They’ve started a crowdfunder, raising cash for the Stroke Association, in order to get the word out far and wide that “just because you can raise your arms doesn’t mean you’re not having a stroke”.

Matchy-matchy: Anthea all dressed up with her beloved dad Tony. Image: Anthea Bundy.

I’ve donated. Selfishly, I urge anyone who can to do so.

But money or no money, what matters is the message: slow speech, vertigo, dizziness, cold sweats, vomiting and an inability to stand are all lesser known signs of a stroke.

Tell your loved ones, your colleagues, the person sitting next to you as you read this. Please. It’s too late for Tony, but it could save their life.

My friend has grieving to do, so here I am, doing the talking for once. I wish I had more than words to give her – so please help me make them count.

Conversation