PICTURES: Warm hearts and waterproofs at Glenisla Gathering

A bit of cloud and some Angus glens drizzle could do nothing to take the shine off the 152nd Glenisla Games.

The Forter Haugh field beside the River Isla welcomed its traditional mix of local and international participants and spectators on Friday.

And the overcast conditions provided a fitting backdrop to the solemnity of the opening ceremony as the late Lord Airlie was remembered.

He was a dedicated patron of the event and his loss in June at the age of 97 has been keenly felt in the area.

The Dowager Countess of Airlie has taken on the honour of patroness.

So Lord Airlie would have been delighted to see friendships renewed and freshly forged on the field and the natural grandstand of the spectator banking.

The gathering featured a range of keenly-contested heavy events, as well as piping, dancing and the punishing Mount Blair hill race.

In 2019, Lord Airlie accompanied the future King as he paid a surprise visit to the 150th anniversary event.

The then Duke of Rothesay took time out of the royals’ summer holiday at Balmoral to mingle with the Glenisla crowd, speaking to competitors and visitors.

Photographer Mhairi Edwards took a trip into the glen for the event renowned as the friendly games.