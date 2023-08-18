PICTURES: Warm hearts and waterproofs at Glenisla Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Warm hearts and waterproofs at Glenisla Gathering

Glenisla Games have graced Forter Haugh field in the Angus glens for more than a century and a half.

Ian Smith throwing the stone at Glenisla Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ian Smith throwing the stone at Glenisla Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

A bit of cloud and some Angus glens drizzle could do nothing to take the shine off the 152nd Glenisla Games.

The Forter Haugh field beside the River Isla welcomed its traditional mix of local and international participants and spectators on Friday.

And the overcast conditions provided a fitting backdrop to the solemnity of the opening ceremony as the late Lord Airlie was remembered.

He was a dedicated patron of the event and his loss in June at the age of 97 has been keenly felt in the area.

The Dowager Countess of Airlie has taken on the honour of patroness.

Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
The Airlie standard is flown in memory of the late Earl. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So Lord Airlie would have been delighted to see friendships renewed and freshly forged on the field and the natural grandstand of the spectator banking.

The gathering featured a range of keenly-contested heavy events, as well as piping, dancing and the punishing Mount Blair hill race.

In 2019, Lord Airlie accompanied the future King as he paid a surprise visit to the 150th anniversary event.

The then Duke of Rothesay took time out of the royals’ summer holiday at Balmoral to mingle with the Glenisla crowd, speaking to competitors and visitors.

Photographer Mhairi Edwards took a trip into the glen for the event renowned as the friendly games.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023
Dancers bow for the judges.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Bunnets for the boys.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023
Scott Hutchison on the 28 pound weight for distance.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Not much sunshine. Plenty smiles.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Concentration from Dundee City Pipe Band drummer Liz Muir.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Dancers wait to take to the boards.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Dundee City Pipe Band open the gathering.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
The band strikes a chord with one visiting couple.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
James Davidson carries the Airlie standard in memory of the late Lord Airlie.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Ross Inglis performs for the judges in the solo piping.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
A highland fling in the glen.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Ian Smith on the 28 pound weight.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Appreciation from the banking.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Timing is everything.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Smiles all round.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Jamie Dow plays in Dundee City Pipe Band.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
The opening parade.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Kristopher Simmons on the stone throwing.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Keeping an eye on the competition.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Charlie Grewar warms up.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
The crowd take it all in.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Finishing touches for dancer Imogen from mum Leigh McConville.
Glenisla Highland Games 2023.
Dundee City Pipe Band arrive at Forter Haugh.

 

 

