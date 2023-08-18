‘If it was a hit, I sang on it’: Ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman set to play solo gig at Kirkcaldy shop

Being a rock legend doesn’t mean you’ve mastered music – something former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley is the first to admit.

At 58 years old, he’s taken up piano lessons. It’s a skill he began learning at the tender age of nine, and is finally getting to grips with almost five decades later.

“I have failed to learn a succession of classical instruments,” Hingley says cheerfully.

“I failed to learn the piano, the trombone, the cello and the violin… My piano teacher used to chain smoke and go on about her marital problems, so it was more like a Neil Hannon song than a lesson.”

And though he modestly insists that his first tentative compositions on the keys “all sound a bit like the theme song to Mastermind”, his confidence returns at the mention of his upcoming solo gig at Kirkcaldy alternative lifestyle shop, Public Image.

“I can play the guitar quite loud so I’m sure it’ll be alright,” he says wryly. “It’ll be a mixture of stuff – some stuff from the Carpets, a bit of original stuff and some bizarre covers.”

Tom Hingley ‘flattered’ by Inspiral Carpets reputation

It’s been more than a decade since Tom Hingley played with indie-rock outfit Inspiral Carpets, but the band’s reputation still precedes him.

“I haven’t played with them for 12 years, but I basically sang all the hits,” he says matter-of-factly. “This Is How It Feels, Saturn 5, She Comes In The Fall, I Want You.

“If it was a hit, I sang on it.”

But despite his acrimonious parting from the band, which he fronted during their heyday from 1989-1995, the English singer-songwriter insists he’s ‘flattered’ that people still associate him with Inspiral Carpets.

“It’s a bit like having been a sportswoman or a sportsman, or maybe having been involved with some cult TV show like Doctor Who,” he observes.

“It’s always nice that people still hold affection for something you did years ago.”

And Hingley reckons that Scottish people hold a particular affection for the Carpets, and for him, with some of his best live music memories made north of the border.

“It’s always a pleasure to play in Scotland,” he smiles. “It’s probably one of the biggest places in the world for Inspiral Carpets, along with Leeds, Manchester and London.”

No time for chatty crowds, says Hingley

That’s why he’s keen to get on stage in front of the Kirkcaldy crowd this weekend, despite the tiny venue limiting numbers to around 40-50 people; a drastic difference from the thousands-strong crowds he has played to in the past.

“There have been times when I have done very small gigs, where there’s only maybe 10-15 people in the room,” he recalls.

“But the one thing about little gigs is that if two people are sat in the front row talking about their Ford Mondeo, I normally tell them to shut up or to leave – which is very uncool because it kind of makes you sound like a geography teacher.

“I won’t play to a small audience when people are talking through it, I can’t be a****.”

Kirkcaldy venue hoping to get off the ground

For Public Image co-owner John Murdoch-Paul, the upcoming gig is a mission statement for the future of his shop, which specialises in alternative lifestyle accessories but also supports local makers, and prides itself on its community ethos.

“We’re not just a headshop,” says John, who runs Public Image in the Olympia arcade with his business partner John Sullivan. “We want to make this into a live venue and platform local acts.

“We have a really strong community of locals who come in, and we know they’re well up for live music nights, comedy, all sorts of entertainment.”

The new venture comes as Public Image launch their new coffee shop, Couple O’ Mugs, next door to the retail unit, replacing the popular Black Cat cafe.

“When the Black Cat closed down, loads of people were really gutted. We want to bring that space back for folk,” explains John.

“Everything in the cafe will be locally sourced, from the milk to the coffee, even the takeaway cups. The furthest away things come from Edinburgh!”

And as a lifelong Inspiral Carpets fan, John is excited to welcome Hingley to Public Image to launch its live nights.

“I actually met him once before,” he chuckles. “It was my mate’s 40th, and we all clubbed together, a whole load of us, to get him to play a gig. It was class. But I dunno if he’ll remember that!”

Hingley’s response?

“I’m not being Mariah Carey-ish, but I am 58 – the memory isn’t what it used to be!”

Tom Hingley will play an intimate solo show at Public Image, Kirkcaldy, on August 19 2023. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.