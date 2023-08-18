‘If it was a hit, I sang on it’: Ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman set to play solo gig at Kirkcaldy shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If it was a hit, I sang on it’: Ex-Inspiral Carpets frontman set to play solo gig at Kirkcaldy shop

Public Image, an 'alternative lifestyle' shop in the Fife town, will host rock legend Tom Hingley at an intimate gig.

Former Inspiral Carpets vocalist Tom Hingley will play a solo show at Public Image in Kirkcaldy. Image: Tom Hingley.
By Rebecca Baird

Being a rock legend doesn’t mean you’ve mastered music – something former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley is the first to admit.

At 58 years old, he’s taken up piano lessons. It’s a skill he began learning at the tender age of nine, and is finally getting to grips with almost five decades later.

“I have failed to learn a succession of classical instruments,” Hingley says cheerfully.

“I failed to learn the piano, the trombone, the cello and the violin… My piano teacher used to chain smoke and go on about her marital problems, so it was more like a Neil Hannon song than a lesson.”

Tom Hingley on stage. Image: Tom Hingley.

And though he modestly insists that his first tentative compositions on the keys “all sound a bit like the theme song to Mastermind”, his confidence returns at the mention of his upcoming solo gig at Kirkcaldy alternative lifestyle shop, Public Image.

“I can play the guitar quite loud so I’m sure it’ll be alright,” he says wryly. “It’ll be a mixture of stuff – some stuff from the Carpets, a bit of original stuff and some bizarre covers.”

Tom Hingley ‘flattered’ by Inspiral Carpets reputation

It’s been more than a decade since Tom Hingley played with indie-rock outfit Inspiral Carpets, but the band’s reputation still precedes him.

“I haven’t played with them for 12 years, but I basically sang all the hits,” he says matter-of-factly. “This Is How It Feels, Saturn 5, She Comes In The Fall, I Want You.

“If it was a hit, I sang on it.”

But despite his acrimonious parting from the band, which he fronted during their heyday from 1989-1995, the English singer-songwriter insists he’s ‘flattered’ that people still associate him with Inspiral Carpets.

“It’s a bit like having been a sportswoman or a sportsman, or maybe having been involved with some cult TV show like Doctor Who,” he observes.

The post-Hingley Inspiral Carpets line-up in 2012: Martyn Walsh, Graham Lambert, Craig Gill, Stephen Holt, Clint Boon<br />Ramsbottom. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s always nice that people still hold affection for something you did years ago.”

And Hingley reckons that Scottish people hold a particular affection for the Carpets, and for him, with some of his best live music memories made north of the border.

“It’s always a pleasure to play in Scotland,” he smiles. “It’s probably one of the biggest places in the world for Inspiral Carpets, along with Leeds, Manchester and London.”

No time for chatty crowds, says Hingley

That’s why he’s keen to get on stage in front of the Kirkcaldy crowd this weekend, despite the tiny venue limiting numbers to around 40-50 people; a drastic difference from the thousands-strong crowds he has played to in the past.

“There have been times when I have done very small gigs, where there’s only maybe 10-15 people in the room,” he recalls.

Tom Hingley will play in Kirkcaldy’s Public Image.

“But the one thing about little gigs is that if two people are sat in the front row talking about their Ford Mondeo, I normally tell them to shut up or to leave – which is very uncool because it kind of makes you sound like a geography teacher.

“I won’t play to a small audience when people are talking through it, I can’t be a****.”

Kirkcaldy venue hoping to get off the ground

For Public Image co-owner John Murdoch-Paul, the upcoming gig is a mission statement for the future of his shop, which specialises in alternative lifestyle accessories but also supports local makers, and prides itself on its community ethos.

“We’re not just a headshop,” says John, who runs Public Image in the Olympia arcade with his business partner John Sullivan. “We want to make this into a live venue and platform local acts.

“We have a really strong community of locals who come in, and we know they’re well up for live music nights, comedy, all sorts of entertainment.”

Public Image owner John Murdoch-Paul and John Sullivan outside the shop with new artwork, courtesy of Kerry Wilson.

The new venture comes as Public Image launch their new coffee shop, Couple O’ Mugs, next door to the retail unit, replacing the popular Black Cat cafe.

“When the Black Cat closed down, loads of people were really gutted. We want to bring that space back for folk,” explains John.

“Everything in the cafe will be locally sourced, from the milk to the coffee, even the takeaway cups. The furthest away things come from Edinburgh!”

And as a lifelong Inspiral Carpets fan, John is excited to welcome Hingley to Public Image to launch its live nights.

“I actually met him once before,” he chuckles. “It was my mate’s 40th, and we all clubbed together, a whole load of us, to get him to play a gig. It was class. But I dunno if he’ll remember that!”

Hingley’s response?

“I’m not being Mariah Carey-ish, but I am 58 – the memory isn’t what it used to be!”

Tom Hingley will play an intimate solo show at Public Image, Kirkcaldy, on August 19 2023. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Conversation