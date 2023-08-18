Car and motorbike collide in Fife

A car and a motorbike have collided in Fife.

The crash happened in Ballingry just after 5.30pm.

Emergency services are still in attendance.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

Crash in Ballingry in Fife

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35pm on Friday, 18 August, 2023, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Benarty Square in Ballingry.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at a crash in Benarty Square in Ballingry.

“We’ve got two fire appliances in attendance.

“The police are in attendance and we have no further details”

MORE FOLLOWS